100 Women Peterborough Raises $ 8,000 for Peterborough GreenUP Girls’ Climate Leadership Program

At its last virtual meeting this year, 100 Women Peterborough raised approximately $ 8,000 for Peterborough GreenUP, a non-profit environmental charity offering programs in home energy efficiency, green economy, active transportation, development of green spaces and education for young people.

The collective philanthropy group met on Zoom on Tuesday, December 14 to raise funds for an organization in need. Before the pandemic, the group met in person four times a year, with each member pledging to donate $ 100 at each meeting. The group met virtually during the pandemic, with attendance at meetings optional in recognition of the financial impact of the pandemic on some members.

Whether meeting in person or virtually, the group hears presentations from three organizations randomly selected from a larger list of organizations nominated by group members. The organization that receives the most votes from members receives donations from group members.

The three organizations that introduced 100 Peterborough women at Tuesday’s virtual meeting were GreenUP, Shared Dreams for Independent Living and The Mount Community Center, with GreenUP being chosen by majority vote to receive the funds.

Specifically, the 100 Women Peterborough donation will fund GreenUP’s Girls’ Climate Leadership Program in 2022. Piloted in the summer of 2020, the program gave a small cohort of young girls aged 11 to 13 the opportunity to learn more about the impacts of climate change. , develop strategies to support action in their lives and learn from inspiring local climate leaders who identify as women.

“GreenUP is grateful to 100 Women for their donation to support GreenUP’s climate action education and Girl’s Climate Leadership program,” said GreenUP Executive Director Tegan Moss. “The donation helps us invest in both the climate action we need today and the climate leadership we need to build a better future. With their support, we can continue to develop programs that give more young people the chance to develop the skills and confidence to become climate leaders. “

Last summer, GreenUP more than doubled the capacity of the program, with participants learning about food security, low-carbon construction methods, water protection, active transportation, and ecosystem restoration.

“In 2022, we will be able to introduce dozens of young girls to green building, food security, cycling skills, climate adaptation and water protection,” Moss added. “Your generosity has made

that is possible. Thank you to each of the 100 women for choosing to support GreenUP.

100 Women Peterborough was founded in February 2018 by Rosalea Terry, Catia Skinner, Wendy Hill and Alyssa Stewart, who were inspired by similar groups in other communities.

“We are very happy to be able to support another important local initiative as a group to have a collective impact,” said Terry. “Being part of a donor group is powerful because it means your dollar is multiplied. The women in our group are empowered to work with each other to create meaningful change in our community. “

The concept of collective philanthropy was first launched in November 2006, when Karen Dunigan of Michigan formed the group “100 Women Who Care”. After their first meeting, the women raised over $ 10,000 to purchase 300 new cribs for a local organization.

The movement has grown over the past 14 years to include groups of men, women, youth and children from around the world, with over 210 chapters in Canada alone.

Since its inception, 100 Women Peterborough has collectively donated over $ 130,000 to 15 local organizations: Hospice Peterborough, Peterborough Youth Unlimited, One Roof Warming Room, New Canadians Center, Cameron House, Five Counties Children’s Center, Casa De Angelae, Lakefield Animal Welfare Society, Community Care Peterborough, Kawartha Sexual Assault Center, Community Counseling and Resource Center, Peterborough Pregnancy Support Services, Heads Up for Inclusion, Kawartha Youth Orchestra and Peterborough GreenUP.

Women interested in joining 100 Women Peterborough should visit www.100womenptbo.ca for more information.