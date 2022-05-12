2022 YALI East Africa Regional Leadership Program Cohorts 43, 44 & 45 for Young Leaders in East & Central Africa (Fully Funded)

Application deadline: May 30, 2022

YALI East Africa Regional Leadership Center which is part of President Obama’s Young African Leaders Initiative and one of four regional hubs that offers transformational learning and enhanced leadership skills to young Africans. We ask for your support in spreading news of this exciting program to international students on your campus.

Located at Kenyatta University, in Nairobi, Kenya, the Center is more than a place of learning or a place of collaboration; it is a philosophy, a culture of diversity focused on the future that invites you to dream and think differently to define and realize your potential. The program is inclusive, embracing future leaders regardless of religion, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender or disability.

Selected participants aged 18-35 from 14 developing countries East and Central Africa; to know Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Congo, engage in innovative leadership training in three study streams of (1) Business and Entrepreneurship, (2) Civic Leadership, and (3) Public Management.The YALI East Africa Regional Leadership Center is a diverse and dynamic learning environment that will provide the training, networking, business and entrepreneurial skills to enhance your ability to lead.

Eligibility criteria

The competition for the YALI Regional Leadership Center East Africa is merit-based and open to young leaders from East Africa who meet the following criteria:

Be between 18 and 35 years old at the time of application,

Are citizens and residents of one of the following countries: Burundi, Central African Republic. Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda,

Are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents of the United States

Are eligible to receive any necessary visa for Kenya, and

Are proficient in English reading, writing, listening and speaking.

SELECTION PROCESS AND CRITERIA

Selection for participation in the YALI Regional Leadership Center East Africa will be in the form of an open, merit-based competition. All eligible applications will be reviewed by a selection panel. Selected semi-finalists will then be interviewed before a final selection is made and an invitation to join the program is issued.

Selection panels will use the following criteria to assess applications:

Demonstrated leadership in public service, business and entrepreneurship, or civic engagement.

Active involvement in public or community service, volunteerism or mentorship.

The ability to work cooperatively in diverse groups and to respect the opinions of others.

Strong social and communication skills.

An energetic and positive attitude.

Demonstrated knowledge, interest and work experience in the sector/track selected, and

A commitment to apply leadership skills and training to benefit your country and/or community after the program.

For more information:

Visit the Official Webpage of the YALI East Africa Regional Leadership Program 2022