20th Television’s Albert Page Becomes US President of Heyday Television – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Former director of the 20th television series Albert Page became president of Clickbait and Capturing producer Heyday Television USA

Page is in charge of developing the program supported by Universal International Studios scripted roster of premium independent shows. Heyday EVP Jillian Share previously ran the US operation before moving to eOne as Co-President of Film Production last summer.

Page has spent the past three years with 20th Television, overseeing a busy roster including Hulu double Washington Black and I love Victor ABC big sky and R. L. Stine Correct Beyond anthology series for Disney+. He has also managed contracts with talents such as i love victor Elizabeth Berger and Crazy Rich Asians Jon Chu. Prior to this role, he helped develop David and the stranger for Temple Hill Entertainment.

Heyday founder David Heyman said the indie “is building a very compelling roster with some of the best storytellers in the business”.

“I am proud to have such an esteemed leader as Albert on board to help drive our business forward,” he added.

Page said: “I have long admired David’s unrivaled ability to tell elevated stories, with a singular talent in front of and behind the camera, which delights large audiences around the world, and I look forward to continuing that legacy. on the television.”

Heyday is currently adapting Liane Moriarty’s novel apples never fall for television and was behind Netflix Clickbait and BBC One Capturing, the latter is now airing on Peacock while a second series is in the works with I can destroy you Father Essiedu.