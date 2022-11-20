3 Livingston County Employees Complete UW Leadership Program | New

GENESEO – Three Livingston County employees were among recent graduates of United Way of Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes leadership development programs.

Livingston County graduates of the organization’s Emerging Leader Development Program include Katelyn Gelser, Human Resources Benefits Specialist; James Kemnitz, Deputy Public Defender in the Office of the Public Defender; and Megan Sokolow, records inventory supervisor in the records management department.

A total of 25 individuals completed the Emerging Leaders Development Program and were among the graduates recognized at a ceremony Nov. 3 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Over 80 leaders have graduated from five programs: African American Leadership Development Program (AALDP), Latin American Leadership Development Program (LLDP), Emerging Leaders Development Program (ELDP), PRIDE Leadership Development Program (PLDP) and Indo-American Leaders Development (DIAL) program.

The programs aim to advance and expand the participation of diverse people in influential leadership positions in the community, United Way said in a press release.

The Emerging Leaders Development Program focuses on developing and applying effective leadership skills, according to the program’s website.

“The training was outstanding and I know the three of us really appreciated the county’s support for our participation,” Gelser said. “I look forward to using the lessons learned to continue my professional growth and improve services to the county and its residents.”

The program consisted of five eight-hour sessions focused on developing and applying effective leadership skills and competencies in an individual’s personal, professional and public service activities.

Livingston County remains dedicated to the personal and professional development of county employees by encouraging training programs like this and, more recently, through the creation of a new training and professional development department, county officials said. county in a press release.

The County Training and Professional Development Department is responsible for countywide training, learning and development activities that align with the county’s strategic plan and various administrative and human resource initiatives.

United Way also celebrated the 40th and 30th anniversaries of the LLDP and AALDP at the event. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Deputy Executive Corinda Crossdale joined the celebration to issue a proclamation recognizing November 3, 2022 as the anniversaries of the respective programs. AALDP Founder Essie Calhoun-McDavid, LLDP Founder Nydia Padilla Rodriguez and Congressman Joe Morelle also joined in the celebration.

Applications for the 2023 cohort of United Way of Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes leadership development programs will open in the spring. More information can be found at unitedwayrocflx.org/leadershipdevelopment.