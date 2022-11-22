59 years after JFK’s assassination, Springfield leaders remember the late president’s legacy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On November 22, 1963, former President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. However, Kennedy’s mark on Springfield is not forgotten, with one of the longest memories honoring him on Tuesday.

In his commencement address to the Springfield College class of 1956, then-Senator John F. Kennedy said, “I ask you to take a closer look at Massachusetts’ prospects – not to measure them. by the dark defeatism of the past, but by the bright hopes for the future.”

Decades later, an eternal flame still burns in Springfield, as do its pair in Arlington National Cemetery. But history is not always as distant as one might think.

“It’s hard to remember that 16 years ago Jack Kennedy won,” said Congressman Richard Neal.

Every year in Forest Park, people gather to share the stories of the former president of Massachusetts.

“What President Kennedy brought to us was the exuberance of hope,” Mayor Domenic Sarno told the crowd.

November 22, 1963 was a dark day in American history, but it is the speech he was unable to deliver that lives on.

“Let us be united with renewed confidence in our cause, united in our heritage, past and hope for our future,” Pastor Eli Serrano of the Restoration Worship Center said, quoting the late president.