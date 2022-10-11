5WPR Announces New Thought Leadership Program for Executives

NEW YORK, October 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 5WPR, one of the largest independent public relations firms in the United States, today announced the expansion of offerings from its Lifestyle division with a new thought leadership program for executives.

5WPR’s team of talented publicists has established a program that works to build, manage and maintain the reputation of executive leaders across consumer-facing brands.

“Whether it’s an aspiring executive or a longtime CEO, everyone can benefit from our program that addresses the challenges of the modern media landscape,” said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. “Today’s consumer is not distracted by influencer partnerships and celebrity spokespersons. More than ever, they are turning directly to management to answer questions about their favorite brand’s practices. For For this reason, it is extremely important to ensure that your C-suite are as prepared as paid influencers to best represent your brand at all times.”

The recently launched executive thought leadership program offers a suite of services including: strategic positioning, messaging and content development, media mapping, public speaking preparation, interview training, crisis preparedness, podcast integration and rewards.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service public relations agency in New York known for its cutting-edge programs that interact with businesses, issues, and ideas. With over 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (beauty and fashion, consumer brands, entertainment, food and beverage, health and wellness, travel and hospitality, technology, non-profit), B2B (corporate communications and reputation management), public affairs, crisis communication and Digital Marketing (Social Networks, Influencers, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. magazine’s 2022 Best Workplaces list, received the 2020 PR Agency of the Year award, and offers leading companies a resourceful, bold, and focused approach to communications. on the results.

Media Contact

Dara A. Busch

[email protected] / 212.999.5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations