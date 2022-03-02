A local student will participate in the leadership program | Education

Madeline Hiteshue of Mooresville is one of four high school students selected by EnergyUnited to participate in unique leadership opportunities in June.

Hiteshue, 16, is a junior at Pine Lake Preparatory and is very active in her school and community as a junior ambassador, member of four honor societies, Crosby Scholar and Cancer Kids First Ambassador. She is vice-president of the junior class. Hiteshue is also a tri-sport varsity student-athlete and served as captain of the women’s basketball team for the 2021-22 season.

Hiteshue, along with Patrick Oglesby of Huntersville, will both represent EnergyUnited in Washington DC as delegates for the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour program. Students will join more than 1,500 students from across the United States for a week-long, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. During the tour, students will have the opportunity to learn more about co-ops electricity, meet and interact with leading members of Congress and visit historic landmarks.

The co-op has also selected Parker Arial of Cornelius and Shelby Younts of Lexington to represent EnergyUnited in June at the Cooperative Leadership Camp program, hosted by the Cooperative Council of North Carolina.

“The Electric Cooperative Youth Tour and Cooperative Leadership programs will provide incredible leadership experiences for these students,” said Maureen Moore, communications manager for Energy United. “We are deeply honored to offer these opportunities to four students who have demonstrated academic excellence and a strong commitment to community service.”