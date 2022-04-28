AAJA Announces 2022 Cohort of U.S. Executive Leadership Program

The Asian American Journalists Association is pleased to announce the 2022 cohort of the US Executive Leadership Program (ELP). After careful consideration, 20 mid-career journalists have been selected to be part of this flagship program. Over the next few months, they will improve their management, leadership and professional development skills through blended learning, including in-person sessions at the #AAJA22 convention in Los Angeles.

Our co-directors of the US ELP 2022 are Paul Cheung, CEO the Center for Public Integrity; Katie Nelsonmedia veteran and ELP alum (formerly executive producer of ABC News Digital) and Carl Hernandez, deputy news director of WUSA9. Meet our cohort below:

PRESENTATION OF THE 2022 ELP AMERICAN COHORT

Oni AdvinculaEthnic and Community Media Coordinator at the Cooperative Media Center

Deblina ChakrabortySection Editor, Features on CNN

Jennifer ChangChief Editor at The Houston Chronicle

Angela Danji ChaoEditor-in-Chief, Global News at Healthline Media / Red Ventures

Camille ChoSVP of eCommerce at Voice

Imtiyaz DelawalaSenior Producer at ABC News

Noelle Fujii-Orideengagement writer and editor at Hawaii Business Magazine

Tom HorgenSenior Manager of Audience Strategy at The Minneapolis Star Stand

Siruhuadirector of analytics at Now this / VoxMedia

Chris IPeditor-in-chief at Atlantic

Carren Jaosection editor/digital producer at Public Media Group of Southern California

Yi Hyun JeongSubway Deputy Editor at Seattle weather

Inyoung KangWashington Day editor at The New York Times

Priya KrishnakumarData and visual editor for Race, Inequality and Policing at CNN

Jill Kunishimaformer Vice President of Development at Urban Journalism Initiative

Qina LiuNews Producer at Seattle weather

Irene Noguchiexecutive producer, Opinion Audio at The New York Times

Mathias Joseph PacoVideo Content Producer at planet alone

Linh Tajournalist at Axios

Kathy Youngvideo journalist at The Associated Press

ABOUT THE ELP

The Executive Leadership Program (ELP) is our signature program that trains the next executive leaders in newsrooms. It is a challenging, hands-on and life-changing experience for professional journalists who want to advance their careers and develop the skills needed to achieve their professional and personal goals. This is not a routine program on how to become a better manager; it is a transformational experience program aimed at developing the next generation of diverse journalism leaders who can lead in uncertain times and build a sustainable future for journalism.

The program explores the responsibilities and challenges of a media workplace, how to lead in a changing landscape and how cultural values ​​come into play. Experienced career coaches and senior news executives lead participants as they explore a variety of topics in a small, stimulating environment. Learn more about the ELP here. If you live in Asia, please go here for the Asia ELP program. The Asia cohort will be announced by the end of this week. Applications for both ELP programs are closed; stay tuned for the Asia ELP cohort.

ABOUT AAJA PROGRAMS

AAJA’s programs and initiatives are central to our efforts to educate, connect and support our members. Through early education, mentoring, professional development and exposure, we foster greater inclusion and opportunity for our community. With strong alumni activity, our industry standard-setting programs forge lasting relationships and our initiatives showcase the best of the best.