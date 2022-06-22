Adel Student Selected for Carter Leadership Program | Local News

ADEL – Georgia Southwestern State University has named 18 new freshmen to the President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program, created to honor the legacy of GSW alumnus and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

Students from Georgia, Florida and South Carolina are the fourth group to enter the program since its inception in 2019, university officials said in a statement.

“I am thrilled to see how this dynamic and diverse group of students come in and impact the program, the university and the community with their passion and commitment to leadership and service,” said Mikela Barlow, Acting Coordinator of the President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program. “The newest members of the cohort were selected through an application and interview process. The group is committed to program requirements, including a two-year residency, 240 hours of service, a leadership certificate and a research or senior service project. It is an honor for me to work with these future leaders in this prestigious program.”

Madison Griffis, Cook County High School, Adel, is one of the 2022-23 members of The Carter Leadership Program.

“I have always had a close connection to Georgia Southwestern, and I am honored to be associated with the university’s leadership program,” Carter said. “They invested in me as a student over 75 years ago, and I want to do the same for future leaders in our region.”

The program consists of two tracks, an undergraduate research track and a service track, which “exemplify Carter’s life of leadership in education, politics and community service,” officials said. university representatives. “Guided by the ‘Social Change Model of Leadership Development,’ the four-year Carter Leadership Program enables students to develop their leadership skills both individually and within a group.”

Students who score a minimum of 1100 on the SAT or an ACT composite score of 22, hold a GPA of 3.0 or higher, and have been admitted to GSW are eligible to apply for the program. In addition, students who are in high school leadership roles, whether on a sports team, student club or community organization, are also eligible.

During their first year, students will focus on individual growth and development, striving to understand their own beliefs and values. The second year will explore the role of the group, how to build trust with others and how to work collaboratively towards common goals.

In the third year, students will choose between the study-focused research track and the service-learning-focused service track. During the fourth and final year, students will develop a research or senior service project based on their background.

The Carter Leadership Program provides students with scholarships ranging from $1,500 to $3,500 each year they participate in the program. “The program is made possible through the generous support of the Charles L. Mix Memorial Fund,” university officials said.

The deadline to apply for the Fall Admissions Program is February 1 each year.