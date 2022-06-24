Agriculture Leadership Program for North Tier Students

The next generation of farmers got a good glimpse of the future this week. Newswatch 16’s Jack Culkin shows us what they learned from a program in Wyoming County.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — High school students gathered to learn how to bottle-feed a baby goat at Brown Hill Farm in Wyoming County. The activity is part of a program set up by the Northern Tier Industry and Education Consortium (NTIEC).

“We decided to bring it to Wyoming County to see if we could cover a bigger footprint to educate students about the careers and jobs available to them locally and in the agriculture industry,” said Debra Tierney. , Education Coordinator for NTIEC/

The program is for students in Lackawanna, Wyoming, Susquehanna, and Bradford counties who are part of or have family in the agriculture industry who want to take their learning to the next level.

“I was looking for colleges to go to, and they would just be like something generic, and I didn’t understand what other careers there were, so I found this camp, and they said they would show us a bunch of different agricultural careers, so I said, “You know what? Let’s try,” student Charlotte Quick said.

“I’ve always been in the farming business, and I’ve always loved it, and I want to learn more about the industry and what it can offer me in the future,” said Josh Keeney.

Brown Hill Farm near Tunkhannock was the students’ final stop for the program.

Over the past week, they’ve seen how new technologies are changing the way farmers plant and fertilize their crops.

They also saw the growing impact of agritourism and how activities such as a petting zoo and children’s games can help earn more money.

“One thing I’ve told the kids is that we try things at least three times. If it fails the first time and the second time, but it might take that third try. Whether it’s the public visiting the farm or the harvest itself, don’t give up on the first try,” said Michele Brown, co-owner of Brown Hill Farm.

Programs like this are offered all summer long. Get more information here.