American Legion Post 323: American Legion Adopts Junior Leadership Program Student | News, Sports, Jobs

American Legion Post 323 finance officer Ronnie Lee noticed a young student at a previous Junior Leadership Program (JLP) event who was humble and shared with other children. Lee said, “When I saw this student who continued to share with others and make sure they were looked after, it made me want to do something special for this student. “

On December 23, the American Legion and the JLP leadership presented a fantastic student with Christmas gifts from several donors, including the American Legion Post 323 Family, Lehigh Acres Middle School, and private donors.

The American Legion Post 323 is committed to the children of the community of Lehigh Acres. The fourth pillar of the American Legion is children and youth, who are guided by three main goals: strengthening family unity, working with quality organizations that provide services to children, and providing communities with comprehensive programs that meet to the needs of young people.

On January 15, American Legion Post 323 will host a Casino Night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Florida Special Olympics. Please come have a fun time with your friends and family to give back to Florida’s premier sport organization for people with intellectual disabilities, Special Olympics.