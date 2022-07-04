An iconic photo of Richard Petty with former US President Ronald Reagan during his 200th NASCAR win emerges

Without a doubt, Richard Petty is an iconic figure in the NASCAR sports scene. The 85-year-old is the proud owner and co-owner of a slew of records throughout his career. A record that will likely never be broken is his record for most wins in the Cup Series arena. This is because he has amassed 200 career wins. This is the rough equivalent of an F1 driver consistently winning every race in a season for the next 10 seasons.

However, it should be mentioned that his 200th and final NASCAR Cup Series victory was the most special. Besides the fact that it was an incredible milestone, Petty triumphed right in front of the President of the United States himself.

The scene of that win was at the 1984 Firecracker 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 4.

This Cup Series win was therefore as special as it gets.

Richard Petty and his legacy in the NASCAR Cup Series?

The living NASCAR legend has competed in more than a thousand Cup Series races in 35 years. On top of that, he also boasts of seven Cup Series titles, tied with the late Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson. One thing he has about them both is the fact that he took the leap first and built a rock-solid legacy for himself.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – 1979: Richard Petty rallied late in the season to take the lead and win an unprecedented seventh national title in the NASCAR’s Cup Series. (Photo by ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images)

His other accolade includes records for most wins, most poles and most wins in a season. On top of that, he has the most consecutive wins in a season.

The NASCAR legend is also the undisputed king of the Daytona 500 with 7 wins. Richard Petty was inducted into the American Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1989 and the International Hall of Fame in 1997. Additionally, in 1992 he had the incredible honor of receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.