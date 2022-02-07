Applications are now open for the Presidential Leadership Academy at Penn State

Penn State freshmen can now apply to join the Presidential Leadership Academya three-year program that offers special classes and extracurricular events.

The academy was established in 2009 to teach students about leadership and global affairs and develop their critical thinking skills. It accepts an exclusive group of 30 new students every year.

Classes at the academy are led by its director, Melissa Doberstein, and the Dean of Schreyer Honors College, Patrick Mather. Penn State President Eric Barron also teaches a weekly seminar for sophomores in the program.

“PLA is an incredible opportunity for students”, Doberstein said in a press release. “The most unique aspect is that the students share a class not only with the president [Eric] Barron, but also to hold discussions with peers from different backgrounds.

Outside of class, Academy members attend leadership seminars, etiquette dinners, and up to three fully-funded field trips per year. Members are also eligible for scholarships related to their studies. Students complete an e-portfolio during their final year in the program and are recognized with a certificate when they graduate.

Applications, which include a few essay questions, close at midnight on Friday, February 25. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.2 or higher to be considered. Penn State faculty and staff can also nominate freshmen for the program by Feb. 15.

Those interested in applying can learn more about the Presidential Leadership Academy’s website.