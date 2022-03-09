Applications for ARV’s Leadership Program, EMERGENT close this week

Following the announcement of Aquatics and Recreation Victoria on the 21st February 2022 of their launch of a new leadership program, EMERGENT, ARV informs that applications for the program close this Friday the 11thand March.

2022 admission to EMERGENT – a dynamic professional development program for emerging aquatics and recreation professionals designed to nurture the next generation of industry leaders – is limited to 25 participants, with organizations permitted to endorse more of a candidate if they so wish.

ARV is delighted with the strong interest shown in the program so far and relishes the opportunity to develop future leaders who have the passion and drive to contribute to the growth and success of the sector in Victoria.

ARV’s Managing Director, Kathy Parton, said, “ARV is thrilled to provide the opportunity for emerging leaders to develop new leadership skills, behaviors and mindsets to address complex leadership and industry challenges and shape the future of our industry. ARV is excited to work with aspiring leaders who are committed to driving organizational success and positively impacting Victoria’s aquatic and recreational industry.

ARV would like to inform members that EMERGING applicants and mentors should prepare and submit their applications by Friday, March 11, 2022 to ensure they don’t miss a thing.

The aims and objectives of EMERGENT are:

Develop collective leadership within the sector

Building the future of the aquatic and recreational industry

Provide a hands-on learning and development opportunity for industry leaders

Provide candidates with the tools and frameworks they need to be more impactful and influential leaders

Improve personal and team effectiveness

Connect current and emerging leaders with experienced industry mentors with proven leadership experience and sector impact to encourage knowledge sharing and foster succession planning

Improve networking opportunities in the sector

Delivered in person and online, EMERGENT is designed to fit your schedule. With a mix of private mentoring sessions, leadership workshops, and industry masterclasses, you’ll learn how to maximize your impact and drive organizational success across multiple teams and functions.

Price: $995 + GST ​​(ARV members) or $1295 + GST ​​(non-members)

Visit the ARV website to learn more about the program’s eligibility criteria, requirements, and application process.

Related Articles

February 21, 2022 – Aquatics and Recreation Victoria launches leadership program for emerging professionals

February 6, 2022 – Peninsula Leisure honored at Aquatics and Recreation Victoria Awards

January 17, 2022 – Aquatics and Recreation Victoria hosts the January 28 Industry Gala Awards

February 6, 2019 – Aquatic and Recreational Partners of Victoria to Present Workshops to Advance Women Leaders

November 27, 2018 – Aquatics and Recreation Victoria and Bon Education Launch Industry School

August 13, 2018 – Aquatics and Recreation Victoria Announces 2018 Industry Conference Details

February 4, 2022 – Resilience Key to WynActive’s ARV Price Success

January 31, 2022 – Mildura Waves and Colignan Swimming Pool win industry accolades at 2021 ARV Awards

October 15, 2021 – ARV Announces Resumption of Industry Events

July 19, 2021 – ARV invites expressions of interest to administer the VICSWIM Summer Kidz Program

Support our industry news service

We hope you enjoy the news we post, so while you’re here can we ask for your support?

As an independent publisher, we need reader support for our industry intelligence gathering, so ask – if you’re not already – to support us by subscribing to the print version. Australasian Leisure Management magazine and/or our online news.

Click here to see our subscription options.