Applications open for the Fairley Leadership Program 2023

Future leaders: the 2022 cohort of the Fairley Leadership Program. Photo by Contributed



Goulburn Murray Community Leadership is calling for applications for its 2023 Fairley Leadership Program.

Now in its 26th year, the program takes emerging leaders and provides them with a range of opportunities to further develop their skills and network with other leaders in their communities.

Goulburn Murray Community Leadership chief executive Nathan Bibby said it was exciting to open applications for next year’s program.

“This year, we made a real effort to immerse our cohort in local communities, which was fun for the participants and also allowed us to continue to develop our local relationships,” Mr. Bibby said.

“Fairley Leadership has already trained over 600 graduates, who now have the skills to make a positive impact and contribute to the Goulburn Murray area.

“Our vision is to continue to build on this and provide a greater range of development opportunities for our region.

“Many of our communities are still rebuilding after the global COVID-19 pandemic, and we face other challenges ahead.

“So it’s more important than ever to invest in developing leadership skills and empowering our emerging leaders to effect positive change.”

The Fairley Leadership Program is GMCL’s flagship program, which takes its cohort of future leaders on an immersive learning experience.

The program educates emerging leaders on the challenges and opportunities that impact the Goulburn Murray region, equipping them with the leadership skills to make an impact.

The program runs for 10 months of the calendar year, beginning with inductions in February and ending with a graduation ceremony in late November.

The program offers hybrid learning environments, including face-to-face, online and intensive – where participants benefit from invaluable access to community leaders, decision makers and change makers.

Fairley 2021 attendee Andrew Cooper said he had acquired a desire to give back to a community that had given so much to himself and many others, and a desire to build an adaptive, resilient and attractive region for many years to come.

“I want to develop a skill set and networks that better position me to be a leader within (my) community,” Cooper said.

Candidates who wish to apply may be sponsored by their workplace to receive a position in the program.

There are also scholarship positions available, and GMCL continues to seek organizations willing to offer scholarships for emerging community leaders to access the program.

Participants are selected based on a comprehensive list of criteria, including demonstrated leadership ability, diverse interests, and a willingness to maintain leadership positions in the community.

People from rural and isolated communities, disadvantaged backgrounds, First Nations and ethnically diverse communities are actively encouraged to apply.

GMCL is a registered charity and relies on government and community grants, philanthropic grants, corporate sponsorships and partnerships to run its programs.

To discuss ways to support the organization and its programs contact Nathan Bibby on 0427 515 969 or [email protected]

Applications for the 2023 program are now open. For more information about the program or to start your application, visit www.gmcl.org.au