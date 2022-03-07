Apply for AAJA’s 2022 Executive Leadership Program (ELP) cohort by March 25

The AAJA has open applications for our 2022 Executive Leadership Program for USA and Asia! ELP is our signature program that trains the next executive leaders in newsrooms. It is a challenging, hands-on and life-changing experience for professional journalists who want to advance their careers and develop the skills needed to achieve their professional and personal goals.

Our 2022 program will be hybrid, with sessions held virtually and in-person components in Los Angeles during #AAJA22 convention in the United States or #N3con22 in Asia. Participants are required to attend all live sessions. They are also responsible for having all the technology needed to attend a virtual conference, including a computer, webcam, and strong internet connection.

If you live in Asia, please go here for Asia specific dates, details and application. ELP Asia and ELP US will take place in a similar time frame but at different times, except for a few limited joint sessions and networking events. Some modules of the Asian ELP are specially designed to take into account Asian culture and values.



Tuition fees are $1,450 for AAJA members and $2,000 for non-members. It includes the cost of training materials, GrubHub credit for 5 meals, and registration for the 2022 AAJA National Convention.

Application

Individuals with at least four to seven years of experience are encouraged to apply. Space is limited and applications are reviewed in turn until they are filled. You must be a professional journalist to apply for the program.

US ELP cohort deadline: March 25 at 11:59 p.m. Apply here.

Asia ELP Cohort Deadline: April 8 at 11:59 p.m. Apply here.

Contact Angela Tang ([email protected]), Programs and Membership Coordinator at AAJA Headquarters, for any questions.

2022 LIVE SESSIONS DATES (ALL IN THE EASTERN TIME ZONE):

Monday, May 2: 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday May 13: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, May 27: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, June 10: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, June 17: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday July 15: 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday July 30 (in person at the congress)

Find out more about the ELP

The Executive Leadership Program (ELP) is not a typical program on how to become a better manager. It is a transformational experience program aimed at developing the next generation of diverse journalism leaders who can lead in uncertain times and build a sustainable future for journalism.

The program explores the responsibilities and challenges of a media workplace, how to lead in a changing landscape and how cultural values ​​come into play. Experienced career coaches and senior news executives lead participants as they explore a variety of topics in a small, stimulating environment. Learn more about the ELP here.