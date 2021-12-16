Bank Of America Student Leadership Program Applications Open – CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – There is a great opportunity open for high school juniors and seniors to gain real world work experience and free travel to DC

Bank of America Student Leaders Program applications are now being accepted.

The good news is, it’s not based on GPA, you just need to have the passion to serve your community.

The program is open to students from Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

The eight-week internship pays $ 17 an hour, while providing valuable community service experience.

Students must be in good standing with their school and submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher, counselor, coach, or community leader.

“They have the option of working for a nonprofit, paid for the summer, for $ 17 an hour, and then they also have the option of going to Washington, DC for a week, all expenses paid.” , Bank of America VP Community Head of Relations Estrella Crawford.

“So you get this wonderful job training at a non-profit organization. You get the experience of going to DC, having the opportunity to meet your local representatives.

The deadline for applications is January 28, 2022.

Letters of recommendation must be submitted by January 31, 2022.

For more information: https://about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/student-leaders

