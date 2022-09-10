Barbi Jones for National Business Leadership Program | Local News

STAFF REPORTS



WASHINGTON — The US Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced last week that Barbi Jones, executive director of The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus, has been selected to participate in the seventh cohort of its first business leadership program.

The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders of national and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and business associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to meet challenges most urgent in terms of education and manpower.

“I am honored to have been chosen to participate in this prestigious program,” said Jones. “Our chamber has identified expanding workforce development resources and building connections between educators and businesses as key needs for Cabarrus County, and the Business Leads Scholarship Program m will help learn from other best practices that are moving the needle on these important challenges in their fields, while hopefully sharing what works here with them. We know that true success results from the fact that we all grow and learn together. »

“We created the Business Leads Scholarship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” says Cheryl Oldham, the Center’s Senior Vice President for Education and Workforce. “They see the essential link between education and economic development better than anyone, and we are pleased to be able to support them as they take on this essential leadership role in their community.

Following a competitive application and selection process, Jones was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives, economic development professionals, and association leaders to attend the seventh class of this program. . The six-month program, comprised of in-person and virtual meetings, will cover the entire talent pool, including early childhood education, K-12, post-secondary education and hand development -work.

Upon completion, Business Lead Fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of more than 250 chambers of commerce and national associations across the country that regularly engage in education and labor initiatives. work.

For more information on the Business Leads Fellowship Program, visit the program website: https://businessleads.uschamberfoundation.org/.