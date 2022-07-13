Belmonte PH only delegate to the American leadership program

QUEZON City Mayor Maria Josefina “Joy” Belmonte is the nation’s only delegate to a US State Department-sponsored international leadership program that will run through July 21 in Washington, D.C.

Engelbert Apostol, head of the city’s Public Affairs and Information Services Department (PAISD), said Belmonte will be joined by seven other senior officials from local government units (LGUs) from Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Kosovo, Mozambique, Poland and Slovakia to the United States. The State Department’s first professional exchange program.

Belmonte told the Manila Times in a Viber message that she was fortunate to be one of those participants in the International Visitor Leadership Program.

“It is an honor to be selected as one of the delegates for this prestigious exchange program. I consider this recognition of the exceptional work the city government has done to advance the well-being of our city ​​and our citizens of Quebec,” said Belmonte.

She is committed to applying the learning and experiences she will gain during the exchange program to better serve her constituents.

“The lessons we will learn from this event will certainly be put to good use. We will use them to the full for the good of our city and our constituents,” said the Quezon City chief executive.

The program will engage delegates on the main pillars of the Summit’s 2022 Year of Action, including strengthening democracy, promoting respect for human rights around the world and fighting global corruption.

Delegates will have the opportunity to share ideas with peers, organizations and technical specialists in U.S. cities and raise the public profile of democratic innovation at home and abroad, PAISD said.

Belmonte is committed to continuing its good governance initiatives in its second term after receiving various accolades from the Commission on Audit (CoA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The city government has just received a second consecutive unqualified opinion from the CoA for its annual audit report for the year 2021.

The local government also obtained an “unqualified opinion” for its 2020 annual audit report following the auditor’s conclusion that all financial statements have been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the reporting framework. applicable financial.

Similarly, the DTI recently awarded five local government awards, including 1st place in the Most Competitive LGU in a Highly Urbanized City category, at the 2021 Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index Summit.

Apart from its first place, it also achieved the 2nd most competitive place in economic dynamism, government efficiency and infrastructure, and 3rd place in resilience, the head of PAISD said.

In the past, former Davao City Mayor and now Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio and former Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Domagoso Moreno were the first to be invited to the premier annual exchange program plan.