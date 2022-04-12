Bensalem HS Marine Corps Cadets Participate in Leadership Program

BUCKS COUNTY, PA – Three cadets from Bensalem High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (MCJROTC) participated in a Spirit of America youth leadership program provided by Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge from Thursday, March 31 through Sunday, April 3 .

During the four-day leadership program, Cadets Liam Robinson, Jason Baffour and Nicholas Donnelly had the opportunity to interact with experts on citizenship, democracy, the justice system, the political process and the free system. business. Inspirational lectures, historic tours of Valley Forge and experiential workshops are just a few aspects of the cadet journey. All activities have been designed to develop leadership skills and deepen an understanding of the rights and responsibilities of engaged citizenship.

“My time at the Freedom Foundation was very interesting because they were able to

show me how each branch of our government really has its own way of doing things,” Cadet Donnelly said. “I really liked the food because it was great burgers and fries and soda. I learned and was really surprised that Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were enemies,” the Baffour cadet said.

Cadet Robinson said, “I really enjoyed the guest speaker, Mr. Chris Rothey, who talked about entrepreneurship. He piqued my interest because he told how he overcame many obstacles to become CEO of a multi-million dollar company. Valley Forge’s Freedoms Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that educates students about American rights and responsibilities, honors acts of civic virtue, and challenges everyone to serve their community and country.