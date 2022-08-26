Bhatti and Erickson selected for ELATES Leadership Program for Women in STEM

Two of the 30 new fellows in a national leadership program for women in science are faculty members at the Georgia Tech College of Engineering.

Pamela Bhatti is a professor in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE); Anna Erickson is Woodruff Professor at the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering. The two also serve as associate presidents in their schools. They will spend the next year in an intensive program of personal development and leadership through Drexel University’s ELATES (Executive Leadership in Academic Technology, Engineering and Science) program.

The ELATES program annually selects women in science, technology, engineering, and math fields to focus on improving their effectiveness as leaders. Each of the 30 faculty members from institutions of higher learning in the United States and Canada already has significant administrative experience. Through the program, they will work to improve their ability to lead change initiatives within complex institutions and to strategically manage resources in service of their organization’s mission.

“I am humbled and so excited to be part of this incredible cohort of female leaders in STEM,” said Erickson, who is also associate chair of research at the Woodruff School. “The first week of ELATES was intense and rewarding, and I look forward to continuing this experience. I am grateful to Georgia Tech management for nominating me for this opportunity.

Erickson’s research aims to bridge a critical gap between reactor engineering and the nuclear non-proliferation communities by integrating theoretical reactor analysis and design with experimental detection. Bhatti is an expert in translational engineering in health and medicine and co-founded a medical start-up.

“I am delighted with the strengthening of my leadership abilities that this opportunity provides, while engaging with a powerful and impressive cohort of ELATES Fellows, Instructors and allies,” said Bhatti, also Associate President of Strategic Initiatives and Innovation in ECE. “I sincerely thank Georgia Tech management for this opportunity.”

Erickson and Bhatti will engage in a mix of in-person and virtual discussions, professional and peer coaching, and 360-degree assessments. They will also travel to Philadelphia for three week-long sessions on higher education business practices, project management, and communication skills.

Former College of Engineering participants in the ELATES program include Nazanin Bassiri-Gharb and Kyriaki Kalaitzidou from the Woodruff School and Alenka Zajic from ECE.