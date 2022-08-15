California Legislative Land Group hosts leadership program for high school students

*After a 3-year hiatus, 12 members California Lands Legislative Caucus (CLBC) checked in”African American Leaders of Tomorrow Program(AALT) campus California State College, Dominguez Hills CSUDH.

From July 20-23, CLBC brought together high school students from across California for a series of workshops and social events aimed at preparing the next technology leaders of African American communities in areas such as business, government and non-profit advocacy.

According to the CLBC website, the system’s primary goal is to “build a cadre” of young leaders who will lead California in advocating for voter rights, increasing access to broader education and a vocational training through dual enrollment and reduced poverty rates. . improve home-based wage employment in socio-economically disadvantaged communities, participate in the evolution of criminal justice, improve the quality and equity of health care, and reduce high infant mortality rates.

Sixty high school students, whose goals had been eligible to participate in this system, gained intense on-campus experience. They lived in the CSUDH residence halls and ate at communal meals on campus. State Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) and CLBC President invited students to this system and reiterated the reason for this system.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: What’s in the Dems’ local weather, health care law and taxes, including the Curbing Inflation Act? | TO LOOK AT

“I realized a very long time ago that your training is crucial funding that you do yourself,” Bradford said. “We hope our students will learn from this chance and prosper. They leave with the information and expertise they find useful for their training and future projects. Our dedication is to organize the following technology of African American leaders because no matter what happens sooner or later.

His students also include CSUDH President Thomas A. Parham and California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber. Los Angeles mayoral candidate and congressman Karen BassActress and comedian representing California’s 37th District in the United States House of Representatives Kim Whitley Video messages reached the researchers.

actress and dancer Debbie Allen and retired basketball player Norm Nixon He gave the keynote address to scholars at that system’s dinner.

College students are members of CLBC and The Training Belief-West, Snap Inc. and 6 main workshops where he interacted with qualified professionals from companies such as JS Held. Workshop topics were Civic Engagement, Matched Enrollment, STEM/Expertise as a Profession, Management Improvement, Financial Education, and Academic Information.

The CSUDH school and the Mervyn Dymally Afro-American Political and Financial Institute also played an important role in exploiting this system.

Parham, Dr. In addition to workshops and panels, Justin Gammage and other members of the university have lectured to students on topics such as psychological well-being and self-care. On the last day of this system, the students attended a mock committee session on the AB3121 bill, which established the pressure of compensation activity in California.