Capitanes del Futuro: MLS and P&G Launch Free Leadership Program for Hispanic Youth

Major League Soccer, P&G brands like Gillette, Always, Crest and Oral-B, and the Hispanic Star have joined forces to launch Capitanes del Futuro, a unique leadership program for Hispanic youth that aims to harness the passion of football to empower children across the country.

The Capitanes del Futuro initiative will focus on guiding boys and girls aged 12-18 through free access to role models, resources, tools and skills to open their minds, build their confidence and to help them overcome the structural barriers often found along the path to higher education.

“Capitanes del Futuro is another way we’re driving progress in Hispanic communities and equipping young people with the tools and resources to become America’s future leaders,” Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at Procter & Gamble, said in a statement. communicated.

The program will include workshops, live and virtual events and playful learning. Additionally, Capitanes del Futuro will also offer a digital library that includes inspirational videos featuring conversations between legendary sports commentator Fernando Fiore and top MLS players, including FC Cincinnati stars Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez as well as the Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain, who share stories of their path to success, their mentors and their role models.

“I would wake up at 5 a.m. and ask one of my parents to drive me to the border, practice, and then we would line up to go back to the United States,” Vazquez recalled during his conversation with Fiore. “I went to school online because I was coming home at 2 or 3 p.m.”

As well as player conversations, the program also includes lessons and thoughts from football industry leaders, including Concacaf Chief Commercial Officer Heidi Pellerano.