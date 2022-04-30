Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Council arrives in UAE

Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Council, Dr. Rashad al-Alimi, arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, the official Saba news agency reported.

Alimi and his deputies arrived in Abu Dhabi for an official visit that will last several days, Saba said, adding that Alimi will meet with Emirati officials to discuss strengthening bilateral relations in the political, economic, security and military fields.

The talks will also discuss the reconstruction of Yemen and ways to mobilize the political and development support needed to deal with the consequences of the war.

The new leadership council, made up of a president and seven vice presidents, took over from former president Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi earlier this month.

On April 19, the council conducted a largely symbolic swearing-in in Aden before members of a parliament elected in 2003.

The UN-brokered truce, which came into effect on April 2 following a series of Yemeni consultations in Saudi Arabia, has largely held, providing a rare respite from the fighting.

