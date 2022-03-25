Changes to the Teen Leadership Program

The ICP delegation will now begin their time with the leadership program before attending the camp.

Manhigut – or the teenage leadership program – is a five-year leadership/educational program for students in grades 8-12 in the Central Galilee region (Migdal HaEmek, Nof Hagalil and the Valley Regional Council of Jezreel).

The program operates within the framework of the Central Galilee-Michigan Partnership which creates meaningful connections and opportunities for involvement through various joint projects, pooling of resources, and strengthening of partner communities in Central Galilee and the Jewish community. from Michigan.

As part of the program, groups meet once every two weeks and participate in values-based activities led by counsellors. Successful candidates choose to continue year after year.

The program includes among others:

• The development of the social identity of leadership alongside individual and collective development processes.

• Development of a pluralist thought, knowledge and connection with the Jewish community of the Diaspora.

• Opening many doors further down the road in partnership with the Jewish Agency for a variety of missions to diaspora communities at different stages of their lives.

• On peak days, the hackathon, a seminar weekend, meetings with associations and external speakers.

The Israeli Campers Program (ICP) has been operating in the Central Galilee region for 21 years (with a two-year hiatus following the COVID crisis) and is aimed at students in grades 7-8 in the Partnership Area . The 2022 ICP Delegation screening took place at the end of December 2021, and we are happy to report that we have an amazing group of students.

Young people who participate in this program strengthen Jewish ties among themselves, American campers, their host families and the wider Jewish community.

Participants follow comprehensive preparation sessions that deal with Jewish identity, Jewish tradition, knowledge of the Jewish community in North America, streams of Judaism in Israel and the Diaspora, cultural differences, representation of Israel and more.

Participants selected for the ICP meet criteria such as social involvement, positive leadership, an acceptable level of English, independence, resilience, maturity, representativeness and connection to Jewish tradition.

Prior to COVID, ICP participants were accepted into the program, attended ICP-specific prep sessions, and then traveled to Michigan where they attended Tamarack Camps. After their summer at the camp, they returned to Israel to participate in the leadership program.

This year, for the first time ever, members of the ICP delegation will begin their time with the leadership program before attending camp. This change will better prepare campers and introduce them to the leadership program prior to their Tamarack experience. We know this move will have many benefits and we look forward to giving these people the experience of a lifetime!

Hadas Shaprout is Operations Coordinator, Partnerships Unit at the Jewish Agency for Israel. Reprinted from the Israel and Overseas Department of the Federation.