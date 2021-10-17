Charitable Fundraisers, Leadership Program, More – Loveland Reporter-Herald

Loveland area businesses report charitable fundraisers, leadership program, etc.

Vintage Affair raises $ 118,000 for Pathways

Pathways and Wilbur’s Total Beverage raised $ 118,000 at the 2021 A Vintage Affair event on September 12 to support Pathways’ new inpatient care center, according to a press release.

The event included wine and beer tastings and an auction.

According to a press release, the Paddle Picker included two challenge matches: $ 10,000 from Vision Financial Group and $ 5,000 from an anonymous donor.

The money raised will be donated to the Pathways Inpatient Care Center, which is being built on its main campus at 305 Carpenter Road in Fort Collins.

Valor Elite Training owner raises $ 12,250 for childhood cancer research

Tim Anderson, owner of Valor Elite Training in Fort Collins, asked the community to challenge him to different exercises with different donation amounts to raise money for the Stella Strong Foundation, raising $ 12,250 over two days in September.

The StellaStrong Foundation, established in honor of a daughter of Douglas, Wyo., Stella Beard, helps fund childhood cancer research.

“I knew fundraising would be a big challenge personally. It was about two and a half hours of exercise straight, ”Anderson said. “But it seemed like a little effort to help these kids fight cancer.”

He plans to repeat the effort on March 26, with a larger event that includes more coaches across Colorado and Wyoming.

To donate directly to this fund, visit flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTIyNTI1.

Leadership program accepting applications for the 2022 session

Leadership Northern Colorado is now accepting applications for the 2022 Leadership Northern Colorado class.

The Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland Chambers of Commerce, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the Weld Community Foundation, Leadership Northern Colorado established the program “to build human capacity and identify, define and solve the problems facing the northern region. of Colorado is facing ”. according to a press release. The 2022 program is sponsored by Canvas Credit Union.

The program is designed to educate and motivate leaders who are committed to shaping the future of our region.

Tuition for the six-month program is $ 850 and includes all meals, session materials, and graduation recognition.

Applications are available online at LeadershipNorthernColorado.com. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, November 2 at 5 p.m.

In short

• At the recent WaterSmart Innovations conference and exhibition in Las Vegas, the United States Environmental Protection Agency awarded Northern Water the 2021 WaterSense Partner of the Year award for helping consumers and businesses to save water.

• On September 29, National Coffee Day, Human Bean Northern Colorado hosted a fundraiser for Animal Friends Alliance and Happily Ever After Canine Rescue of Colorado. Each shelter received $ 1,049.93. Human Bean has offices in Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor and Greeley.

People

• Katherine E. Pague de Berthoud has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Primerica, Inc.

• Loveland’s Biochar Now has been granted a patent (No. 11,135,728, originally filed November 15, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “portable biochar oven lid assembly”. The co-inventors are William T. Beierwaltes of Loveland, James G. Gaspard II of Loveland, Mikel Olander of Johnstown and Perry Pierce II of Fort Collins.

• Loveland’s HummViewer has been granted a patent (No. 11,134,658, originally filed September 12, 2018) developed by John Thomas Creed of Loveland for a portable animal feeder.

Calendar

• Highway 34 RV will be hosting a free wintering course to help any RV owner prepare their second home for colder weather at 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, at 1115 Southgate Drive Windsor There will be advice from ‘experts and free food. The class is open to the public with an RSVP at hwy34rv.com/free-rv-winterization-classes.

• When Should I Refinance My Home ?, 5:30 pm-7pm, Wednesday, October 20, Elevations Credit Union, Fort Collins. Free digital seminar. RSVP to bit.ly/3FV4WQ7.

