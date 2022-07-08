Cleveland Leadership Center Selects 65 Individuals for 2023 Leadership Program
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Greater Cleveland leaders from public, private and nonprofit organizations will come together for a 10-month program designed to help them move the region forward.
The Cleveland Leadership Class of 2023 was announced Friday, naming 65 people who will join the class. It will be led by Jolyn Parker, the new director of Leadership Cleveland who will take up her role on July 25.
This year’s class includes Laura Bloomberg, the new president of Cleveland State University, former U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman and Kahlil Seren, the new mayor and first mayor of Cleveland Heights, as well as David Knight, chief revenue officer of Advance. Ohio, which operates cleveland.com.
The Cleveland Leadership Center says the program challenges high-level leaders by providing unique and meaningful opportunities for conversations and experiences that build knowledge, skills, and relationships. The organization said in a press release that the leaders were selected through a competitive application process.
“As we begin to emerge from two years of COVID, we have seen more than ever the importance of connected, inspired and inspiring leadership to move our community forward,” said Marianne Crosley, President and CEO of the leadership center, in a statement. . “LC’s experiences inspire leaders to apply their talents and resources to address everything from inequality and social justice to poverty, population and economic factors that influence our community.”
More than 2,600 community leaders have completed Leadership Cleveland in its past 44 years. The program begins with a retreat in September and will run until June 2023.
Here are the 65 people chosen for the class of 2023:
Sudhir Achar, CEO. EOX Vantage
Jennifer Altstadt, President and CEO, Sea-Land Chemical Co
Nicholas Barendt, Executive Director, Institute for Smart, Secure and Connected Systems (ISSACS), Case Western Reserve University
Jazmyn Barrow, Shareholder, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, PC
Michael Beedles, SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
Hannah Belsito, Director of Experience, Destination Cleveland
Laura Bloomberg, President, Cleveland State University
Christina Bosserd, Senior Vice President of Internal Audit, Eaton
Michael Dylan Brennan, Mayor, City of University Heights
Bethia Burk, President, Fund for our Economic Future
Carrie Clark, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Tucker Ellis LLP
Kevin Clayton, Senior Vice President, Head of Social Impact and Equity, Cleveland Cavaliers
Anthony Constantine, Partner, Ciuni & Panichi
Dan Dugan, Enterprise Cloud Strategist, Amazon
Michelle Earley, Administrative Judge and President, Cleveland Municipal Court
Carmen Edgehouse, Executive Vice President, Acrisure LLC
Jitin Eidnani, Head of Retail Banking, North America, Cognizant
Bryan Falk, Managing Partner, Cleveland Office, Vorys, Sater, Seymour & Pease LLP
William Garvey, Chairman, Greater Cleveland Film Commission
Donté Gibbs, Vice President of Community Partnerships, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Wesley Gillespie, Regional President, ERIEBANK
Elizabeth Glas, Executive Vice President, Maximum Accessible Housing of Ohio
David Glasner, Superintendent, Shaker Heights City School District
Akil Hameed, CEO and Owner, FASS Management Real Estate Services
Justin Herdman, Partner, Jones Day
Bruce Horton, Director and Chief Financial Officer, Bialosky Cleveland
Jeremy Johnson, President and CEO, Assembly for the Arts
Shameka Jones Taylor, Vice President of Business Studies Program, Lycée Saint Martin de Porres
David Knight, Revenue Manager, Advance Ohio
Mariely Luengo, Managing Director, Pueblo Strategies
Andrea Lyons, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Neighborhood Family Practice
Nora Mahoney, Principal, Carleton McKenna
Meghann Marnecheck, Executive Director, Cleveland Transformation Alliance
George Mateyo, Chief Investment Officer, KeyBank
Denise McCory, President, Metropolitan Campus, Cuyahoga Community College
James McGonagle, Vice President of Specialty Products, Medical Mutual of Ohio
Brandy Mickens, Executive Vice President, Equitable Advisors
Julianne Molnar, SVP/General Manager, Employer Brand/Employee Experience Group, Falls & Co.
Dorothy Moulthrop, Managing Director, Open Doors Academy
Kirsti Mouncey, President and CEO, Collaborative to End Human Trafficking
Janice Murphy, President and CEO, Sisters of Charity Health System
Matthew Nakon, President and CEO, Wickens Herzer Panza Co.
Shari Obrenski, President, Cleveland Teachers Union
Miguel Perez, Vice President of Human Resources, Nordson Corporation
Lisa Petit, Superintendent, Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Tracey Petkovic, Chief Information Officer, Westfield
Jason Phillips, Senior Vice President, PNC Bank
Jennifer Prugh, Vice President, Marketing, Avient Corporation
Ryan Puente, Director of Government Affairs, City of Cleveland
Craig Richmond, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and System Services Officer, The MetroHealth System
Adaora Schmiedl, Director of Development, Marketing and Community Engagement, Towards Employment
Kahlil Seren, Mayor of the City of Cleveland Heights
Scott Simon, President, North Pointe Realty, Inc.
Jenny Spencer, Ward 15 Council Member, Cleveland City Council
Megan Spinos, Principal, Chief Strategy Officer, Vocon
Kathleen Sullivan, Director and Owner, Talent Principles LLC
Stephanie Teal, Chief Obstetrician/Gynecologist and Chair of OB/GYN, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Sarah Trimble, Director of External Affairs, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center
Susan Van Vorst, Dean – Conservatory of Music, Baldwin Wallace University
Elizabeth Voudouris, President and CEO, BVU: The Nonprofit Center of Excellence
Robert Ware, Partner, Executive Committee Member, Thompson Hine LLP
James Waters, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, KeyCorp
Peter Whitt, Senior Program Officer, St. Lukes Foundation
Leon Wilson, Chief Digital Innovation Officer and CIO, Cleveland Foundation
Robert Zimmerman, Partner and Chair of Government Relations Practice Group, Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP