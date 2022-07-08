Cleveland Leadership Center Selects 65 Individuals for 2023 Leadership Program

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Greater Cleveland leaders from public, private and nonprofit organizations will come together for a 10-month program designed to help them move the region forward.

The Cleveland Leadership Class of 2023 was announced Friday, naming 65 people who will join the class. It will be led by Jolyn Parker, the new director of Leadership Cleveland who will take up her role on July 25.

This year’s class includes Laura Bloomberg, the new president of Cleveland State University, former U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman and Kahlil Seren, the new mayor and first mayor of Cleveland Heights, as well as David Knight, chief revenue officer of Advance. Ohio, which operates cleveland.com.

The Cleveland Leadership Center says the program challenges high-level leaders by providing unique and meaningful opportunities for conversations and experiences that build knowledge, skills, and relationships. The organization said in a press release that the leaders were selected through a competitive application process.

“As we begin to emerge from two years of COVID, we have seen more than ever the importance of connected, inspired and inspiring leadership to move our community forward,” said Marianne Crosley, President and CEO of the leadership center, in a statement. . “LC’s experiences inspire leaders to apply their talents and resources to address everything from inequality and social justice to poverty, population and economic factors that influence our community.”

More than 2,600 community leaders have completed Leadership Cleveland in its past 44 years. The program begins with a retreat in September and will run until June 2023.

Here are the 65 people chosen for the class of 2023:

Sudhir Achar, CEO. EOX Vantage

Jennifer Altstadt, President and CEO, Sea-Land Chemical Co

Nicholas Barendt, Executive Director, Institute for Smart, Secure and Connected Systems (ISSACS), Case Western Reserve University

Jazmyn Barrow, Shareholder, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, PC

Michael Beedles, SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

Hannah Belsito, Director of Experience, Destination Cleveland

Laura Bloomberg, President, Cleveland State University

Christina Bosserd, Senior Vice President of Internal Audit, Eaton

Michael Dylan Brennan, Mayor, City of University Heights

Bethia Burk, President, Fund for our Economic Future

Carrie Clark, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Tucker Ellis LLP

Kevin Clayton, Senior Vice President, Head of Social Impact and Equity, Cleveland Cavaliers

Anthony Constantine, Partner, Ciuni & Panichi

Dan Dugan, Enterprise Cloud Strategist, Amazon

Michelle Earley, Administrative Judge and President, Cleveland Municipal Court

Carmen Edgehouse, Executive Vice President, Acrisure LLC

Jitin Eidnani, Head of Retail Banking, North America, Cognizant

Bryan Falk, Managing Partner, Cleveland Office, Vorys, Sater, Seymour & Pease LLP

William Garvey, Chairman, Greater Cleveland Film Commission

Donté Gibbs, Vice President of Community Partnerships, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Wesley Gillespie, Regional President, ERIEBANK

Elizabeth Glas, Executive Vice President, Maximum Accessible Housing of Ohio

David Glasner, Superintendent, Shaker Heights City School District

Akil Hameed, CEO and Owner, FASS Management Real Estate Services

Justin Herdman, Partner, Jones Day

Bruce Horton, Director and Chief Financial Officer, Bialosky Cleveland

Jeremy Johnson, President and CEO, Assembly for the Arts

Shameka Jones Taylor, Vice President of Business Studies Program, Lycée Saint Martin de Porres

David Knight, Revenue Manager, Advance Ohio

Mariely Luengo, Managing Director, Pueblo Strategies

Andrea Lyons, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Neighborhood Family Practice

Nora Mahoney, Principal, Carleton McKenna

Meghann Marnecheck, Executive Director, Cleveland Transformation Alliance

George Mateyo, Chief Investment Officer, KeyBank

Denise McCory, President, Metropolitan Campus, Cuyahoga Community College

James McGonagle, Vice President of Specialty Products, Medical Mutual of Ohio

Brandy Mickens, Executive Vice President, Equitable Advisors

Julianne Molnar, SVP/General Manager, Employer Brand/Employee Experience Group, Falls & Co.

Dorothy Moulthrop, Managing Director, Open Doors Academy

Kirsti Mouncey, President and CEO, Collaborative to End Human Trafficking

Janice Murphy, President and CEO, Sisters of Charity Health System

Matthew Nakon, President and CEO, Wickens Herzer Panza Co.

Shari Obrenski, President, Cleveland Teachers Union

Miguel Perez, Vice President of Human Resources, Nordson Corporation

Lisa Petit, Superintendent, Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Tracey Petkovic, Chief Information Officer, Westfield

Jason Phillips, Senior Vice President, PNC Bank

Jennifer Prugh, Vice President, Marketing, Avient Corporation

Ryan Puente, Director of Government Affairs, City of Cleveland

Craig Richmond, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and System Services Officer, The MetroHealth System

Adaora Schmiedl, Director of Development, Marketing and Community Engagement, Towards Employment

Kahlil Seren, Mayor of the City of Cleveland Heights

Scott Simon, President, North Pointe Realty, Inc.

Jenny Spencer, Ward 15 Council Member, Cleveland City Council

Megan Spinos, Principal, Chief Strategy Officer, Vocon

Kathleen Sullivan, Director and Owner, Talent Principles LLC

Stephanie Teal, Chief Obstetrician/Gynecologist and Chair of OB/GYN, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Sarah Trimble, Director of External Affairs, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center

Susan Van Vorst, Dean – Conservatory of Music, Baldwin Wallace University

Elizabeth Voudouris, President and CEO, BVU: The Nonprofit Center of Excellence

Robert Ware, Partner, Executive Committee Member, Thompson Hine LLP

James Waters, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, KeyCorp

Peter Whitt, Senior Program Officer, St. Lukes Foundation

Leon Wilson, Chief Digital Innovation Officer and CIO, Cleveland Foundation

Robert Zimmerman, Partner and Chair of Government Relations Practice Group, Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP