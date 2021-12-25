Clinton Youth Appointed National School Leadership Program Delegate | Schools

The Indiana Bar Foundation in Indianapolis recently appointed Nathan Mock of Clinton as one of two delegates for the US Senate Indiana 2022 Youth Program (USSYP).

Mock, a student at South Vermillion High School, won a $ 10,000 scholarship from the Hearst Foundation and the opportunity to engage with USSYP delegates from the other 49 states, the District of Columbia and others in as part of a week-long virtual learning opportunity focusing on all facets of government in the spring. The goal of the USSYP is to immerse students in the American political process, acquire leadership skills and gain a better understanding of public service.

Mock, the son of Jennifer and Randall Mock, is the 2021 Class Treasurer of SVHS and Vice President of the National Honor Society, and has led various fundraisers totaling $ 1,400. He is a member of the Super Bowl Academic Team, Vermillion County 4-H, and West Central Indiana Model T’ers. He plans to major in political science at the University of Chicago.

This year, 57 students applied to the program, which required a resume, essay, and letter of recommendation. Ten students were selected as finalists and had to pass an exam covering government, public affairs and history, write a second essay and pass an interview.

Two alternates were selected if Mock or the other delegate from Indiana would not be able to attend the USSYP.