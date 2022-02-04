Clovis Resident Chosen for Prestigious Almond Leadership Program

Longtime Clovis resident Joe Palomino will join the prestigious Almond Leadership Program for the Class of 2022 on behalf of the Almond Board of California (ABC).

Palomino is a Certified Crop Advisor who works as an Agronomy and Irrigation Specialist for Axiom Ag and coached Clovis High School baseball for the Cougars for 15 years.

The Almond Leadership Program began 13 years ago with many people who ended up serving the ABC.

“This program helps turn great people into even greater leaders who continue to guide our industry forward,” said Jenny Nicolau, ABC’s senior director of industry relations and communications. “The industry is now seeing the tremendous benefits of more than a decade of this program, and the Class of 2022 looks brighter than ever. I am certain these talented and passionate individuals will continue to be great assets and advocates for our industry for years to come.

With over 80% of the world’s almonds coming from here in California, the knowledge and expertise the program will bring to Palomino will simply pay off.

With this program, Palomino will complete specialized training in the almond industry. These trainings will include global marketing activities, research on production and nutrition and food security.

“The program provides a clear insight into the almond industry as a whole and provides first-hand examples of what it means to lead an industry and give back,” said Chris Gallo, who was both a participant and a mentor. He is now the Sales and Marketing Manager for the Western US region.

Vice President of Yara North America and mentoring again in 2022. “It is clear that this program continues to evolve to develop leaders who will propel the almond industry into the future. It really is a family that grows with each class.

Class members will strive to raise funds for California Future Farmers of America (FFA), pledging to raise more than $25,000 in scholarships for high school students interested in pursuing agriculture in the ‘university. Over the years, the leadership program has raised over $200,000 for FFA.

Palomino is one of 16 professionals chosen for the prestigious program.

