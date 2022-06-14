Culture Kings names new US president, ahead of Las Vegas flagship

Australian streetwear retailer Culture Kings has appointed a US president as the company counts down to opening a flagship store in Las Vegas later this year.

Jonathan Yuska will take over as head of the brand’s US division and report to Simon Beard, CEO and co-founder of Culture Kings. He has over 20 years of creative leadership experience at a number of sports retailers including Adidas, Reebok and Fila.

“Culture Kings is a leading streetwear lifestyle brand that uniquely blends sports, music and fashion like no one else. I am convinced that the brand has tremendous growth avenue ahead in the US market,” Yuska said.

The brand’s first US store will be located in the Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas. The company mixes in-store gamification with a nightclub vibe and promotes events. Currently, it operates eight experiential stores in Australia and New Zealand.

On its website, Culture Kings states that the upcoming store will “establish a whole new level of the world-renowned Culture Kings streetwear experience”.

“Establishing the pinnacle of retail spaces worldwide with a stunning futuristic aesthetic and filled with the most sought after and exclusive streetwear pieces, Culture Kings [will be] a must visit for streetwear fans, retail buyers, tourists, celebrities, artists and athletes from all over the world.”

Meanwhile, Beard welcomed Yuska and added that he will be “instrumental” in transforming the company into a formidable streetwear lifestyle brand on a global scale.