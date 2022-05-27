DeLand Resident Leadership Program Graduates

DeLand’s Leah Miles was one of 30 community professionals who graduated in May from Lifework Leadership Orlando.

Miles was chosen for the program because of her outstanding work experience, her dedication to service and community, and her gracious tenacity in living her faith to make the world a better place. Miles is the president of Miles2Go LLC and the co-founder of the Esther 414 Foundation and Christian Women for Israel.

Lifework Leadership empowers Christian leaders to thrive regardless of volatility on a nine-month journey to meaning. He believes that leaders must be equipped to deal with an uncertain and complex world.

“It was an honor to represent DeLand as a participant in Lifework Leadership,” Miles said in a press release. “I aspire to apply the skills I learned starting a DeLand Lifework Leadership Chapter to help others clarify their callings, connect with like-minded leaders, and captivate hearts to better the beautiful city of DeLand and surrounding communities.”

If you would like to learn more about the program, contact Miles at 561-281-1793 or email [email protected] To learn more about Lifework Orlando, visit www.lifeworkorlando.com.

– Compiled by editor Joe Crews

