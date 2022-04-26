Donald Trump hints he will run for US President in explosive interview for Piers Morgan’s new show on Sky News Australia

Donald Trump has given his strongest indication yet he will run for President of the United States in 2024 in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that aired at 9pm AEST on Sky News Australia.

Donald Trump said “a lot of people are going to be very happy” after being quizzed by Piers Morgan on whether he would run for President of the United States again in 2024.

The businessman-turned-politician spoke to the UK broadcaster for the first episode of his new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, which airs on Sky News Australia at 9pm AEST on Tuesday.

Morgan asked Mr Trump if he was considering a return to the White House and told the 75-year-old his answer was what “everyone wants to know”.

“Well, you know for campaign finance reasons and stuff I’m not allowed to say,” Trump replied.

“But let me say this, I think a lot of people are going to be very happy.

“I love our country. Our country is going to hell. I think a lot of people are going to be very happy.

Morgan then tried to pressure Mr Trump for a definitive answer, saying ‘so you’re going to run’ – but the businessman continued to keep his cards close to his chest.

“I’m not going to say that but I think people are going to be happy. You might even be happy,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr Trump went on to say that “anyone” could beat current leader Joe Biden if an election were to be held now.

The ex-president also revealed to Morgan in the interview how he would have used his country’s nuclear arsenal to deter Russia from using nuclear weapons if he was still in charge.

He accused Mr Biden of “kowtowing” to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has repeatedly boosted his country’s nuclear capabilities amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Putin uses the ‘N-word’. I call it the ‘N-word’. He uses the ‘N-word’, the nuclear word all the time,” Trump said.

“That’s a no-no, you’re not supposed to do that. He uses it daily.”

Mr Trump said he would have responded to Putin’s threats by extolling the merits of the US submarine and nuclear arsenal.

“Instead of Biden saying, ‘Oh, he has nukes,’ [I would say] “We have better weapons than you – we have the greatest underwater power in history,” the former president said.

“I would say, ‘We’ve got way more than you. Way, way more powerful than you. And you can never use that word again. You can never use the word nuclear again. And if you do, we’re gonna have problems’.”

The explosive interview also sees Mr Trump calling on Queen Elizabeth II to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles after they were “disrespectful” to the UK by abandoning their duties to live in California.

“The one thing I disagree with the Queen about, probably one of the only things ever, is that I think she should have said, if that’s your choice, very fine,” he said.

“But you don’t have titles anymore, you know, and frankly, don’t come where you just are, because his loyalty is to the country. She said it several times. His loyalty is to the country. And I think he was so disrespectful to the country, and it’s a great country.

