Egyptian president receives head of Yemeni presidential council in Cairo

CAIRO – June 11, 2022: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi at Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo on Saturday morning.

Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Radi has yet to reveal further details.

In April, former Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ceded power to the eight-member Presidential Council (PLC) led by Alimi in a bid to stabilize the country and deal with the Houthis.

Since then, Yemen has enjoyed a relatively calm situation in light of a UN-sponsored truce between the internationally recognized Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Houthis, who have been fighting since 2015.

Egypt welcomed the truce, expressing hope that the truce would help support political solutions and efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement of the crisis in Yemen.

In late May, Alimi hailed Egypt’s efforts under President Sisi to welcome thousands of Yemenis in light of the ongoing war, the Yemen News Agency (Saba) reported.

Last month, Egypt also announced allowing direct flights between Cairo and Sanaa for the first time since the conflict began, a move hailed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

In early June, US President Joe Biden hailed the role played by each of Egypt, Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia in making possible the UN-led truce in war-torn Yemen.

In a statement on extending the UN truce in Yemen, Biden hailed Egypt and Jordan’s decision last month to open their airports to flights from Yemen “allowing a key element of the truce process”.