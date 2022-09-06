Ehlers Selected for Corporate Leadership Program | Local

PERSONAL TELEGRAM



The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today announced that Sarah Ehlers, Director of Talent and Workforce Development for the Columbus-area Chamber of Commerce, has been selected to participate in the seventh cohort of its first corporate leadership program. The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders of national and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and business associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to meet challenges most urgent in terms of education and manpower.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be selected by the US Chamber Foundation to join 34 other chamber professionals in this cohort,” Ehlers said. “The Business Leads Fellowship Program will provide fresh insights from policy experts and other chamber professionals. I plan to bring new ideas and concepts to Columbus to enhance our childcare, education, and workforce development efforts through our already excellent Drive For Five program. .

“We created the Business Leads Scholarship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” says Cheryl Oldham, the Center’s Senior Vice President for Education and Workforce. “They see the essential link between education and economic development better than anyone, and we are pleased to be able to support them as they take on this essential leadership role in their community.

Following a competitive application and selection process, Sarah was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives, economic development professionals, and association leaders to attend the seventh class of this program. . The six-month program, comprised of in-person and virtual meetings, will cover the entire talent pool, including early childhood education, K-12, post-secondary education and hand development -work.

“As a graduate of the program, I have seen the value the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation brings to cohort members,” said Dawson Brunswick, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. and a graduate of the Business Leads Fellowship Cohort Five scholarship program. “Sarah is the third chamber professional to be selected in Nebraska, and her selection shows just how committed she and the Columbus-area Chamber of Commerce are to leading labor and education in the region.

Upon completion, Business Lead Fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of more than 250 chambers of commerce and national associations across the country that regularly engage in education and labor initiatives. work.

For more information on the Business Leads Fellowship Program, visit the program website.