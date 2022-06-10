ELFA unveils the agenda of the Emergence2022 leadership program on July 14

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association has released a detailed curriculum for Emergence2022, a leadership development program for emerging talent in the equipment finance industry. The one-day event, to be held July 14 in Superior, CO, is designed to help promising employees of ELFA member companies learn new leadership skills, design strategies to shape their careers, and develop a network of peers as they progress in their careers.

“Emergence2022 is a hands-on leadership workshop designed specifically for emerging talent,” said Martin Klotzman, CLFP, chair of ELFA’s Emerging Talent Advisory Council (ETAC), which is involved in planning and hosting the conference. “What are the leadership skills needed to excel in equipment financing?” What tools do managers need to thrive in a rapidly changing world? We will develop a toolkit and have the opportunity to interact and play a role. We look forward to learning and networking with members of the emerging talent community on July 14.

The Emergence 2022 agenda will focus on the theme “think, act and empower like a leader”. Pierre Quinn, motivational speaker and author of two books on leadership, will serve as moderator. The program will include:

A networking breakfast

Ask a Leader panel and Q&A featuring equipment finance managers

Difficult Discussions: Where’s the Playbook? – Best practices for successfully navigating difficult conversations as a leader

Leading with CARE: Courage, Awareness, Resilience and Execution

S. Economic Outlook with Economist Jeff Jensen of Keybridge Research

A networking lunch

Navigating Uncertainty and Change in the Workplace

Now it’s your turn: participants will work on real-life scenarios using learnings from the day to create action plans

Emerging Leaders Networking Evening

Optional dinner around dinner

Members of ETAC 2022 and the working group planning the event (marked with *) include: