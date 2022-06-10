ELFA unveils the agenda of the Emergence2022 leadership program on July 14
The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association has released a detailed curriculum for Emergence2022, a leadership development program for emerging talent in the equipment finance industry. The one-day event, to be held July 14 in Superior, CO, is designed to help promising employees of ELFA member companies learn new leadership skills, design strategies to shape their careers, and develop a network of peers as they progress in their careers.
“Emergence2022 is a hands-on leadership workshop designed specifically for emerging talent,” said Martin Klotzman, CLFP, chair of ELFA’s Emerging Talent Advisory Council (ETAC), which is involved in planning and hosting the conference. “What are the leadership skills needed to excel in equipment financing?” What tools do managers need to thrive in a rapidly changing world? We will develop a toolkit and have the opportunity to interact and play a role. We look forward to learning and networking with members of the emerging talent community on July 14.
The Emergence 2022 agenda will focus on the theme “think, act and empower like a leader”. Pierre Quinn, motivational speaker and author of two books on leadership, will serve as moderator. The program will include:
- A networking breakfast
- Ask a Leader panel and Q&A featuring equipment finance managers
- Difficult Discussions: Where’s the Playbook? – Best practices for successfully navigating difficult conversations as a leader
- Leading with CARE: Courage, Awareness, Resilience and Execution
- S. Economic Outlook with Economist Jeff Jensen of Keybridge Research
- A networking lunch
- Navigating Uncertainty and Change in the Workplace
- Now it’s your turn: participants will work on real-life scenarios using learnings from the day to create action plans
- Emerging Leaders Networking Evening
- Optional dinner around dinner
Members of ETAC 2022 and the working group planning the event (marked with *) include:
- Klotzman*, CLFP, Senior Director of Marketing and Product Management, Ivory Consulting (chairman of the committee)
- Amanda Brubaken*, Senior Program Manager, Mitsubishi HC Capital America
- Eric Cable*, Director of Lender Funding and Capital Markets, CIT
- James Cress, Vice President and Managing Director, Flex Financial (Liaison with the Board of Directors)
- Cole Farmer*, CFO, Blue Street Capital
- Nicolas Goehring, Senior Vice President and Head of Underwriting, Wells Fargo Equipment Finance
- Steven Holben, CLFP, Director of Digital Sales Strategy, ENGS Commercial Finance
- Xiang Ji, Senior Commercial Risk Manager, Toyota Industries Commercial Finance
- Svetlana Kralik*, CLFP, assistant vice president and chief credit officer, US Bank (president-elect)
- Sharon McGarvey, Business Development Manager, Odessa
- Sean McKenna, National Sales Specialist, Great American Insurance Group
- Will Mennesson, CLFP, Vice President of Credit, AP Equipment Finance
- Zorina Olson, Director of Web Operations, JDR Solutions
- Jordan Reeve*, Aftermarket Territory Manager, Caterpillar Financial Services
- Harrison Smith, Vice President, Commercial Finance Stonebriar
- Ryan van de Boogaard*, CLFP, Rental Manager, Key Equipment Finance
- Matthew Vazzana*, CLFP, Head of National Accounts, Huntington Technology Finance
- Camtu Vo*, Business Technology Analyst, DLL