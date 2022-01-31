Elon Musk hits out at US president again for not recognizing Tesla

US President Joe Biden has surprisingly avoided Tesla on many occasions, but mentioned General Motors and Ford’s contribution to the electric vehicle space.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has again criticized US President Joe Biden for failing to recognize the electric vehicle maker’s leadership in the battery electric vehicle segment. In a tweet on Sunday, Elon Musk wrote that for unknown reasons POTUS is unable to say the word Tesla. Elon Musk also attached a link to an online petition asking the US president to recognize Tesla’s leadership in electric vehicles.

This isn’t the first time Tesla’s CEO has posted sarcastic or cryptic comments about the US president. Just a few days ago, he said the US president treats Americans like fools. The remark came after the US president shared on a microblogging site that automakers such as General Motors and Ford are producing more electric vehicles in the country than before.

Musk expressed his displeasure with US President Joe Biden’s continued avoidance of the electric vehicle maker, while praising legacy automakers such as Ford and GM for stepping into the electric vehicle arena , even though the two automakers are far behind in terms of electric vehicle sales compared to Tesla. Due to deliberately avoiding Tesla, Elon Musk had called Biden and his administration biased earlier.

Joe Biden avoided mentioning Tesla’s name as an electric vehicle maker before he became president of the United States. One reason behind this could be the vehement anti-union stance of Tesla and Elon Musk.

Under the US Built Back Better Act passed in November last year, the Biden administration is offering a $4,500 subsidy to union-assembled electric vehicles. This was introduced as part of the Biden administration’s pro-EV stance. However, Tesla buyers do not benefit from this subsidy because the electric vehicle company is not unionized. Referring to this, Musk even said on Twitter that Biden was in the pocket of the United Auto Workers (UAW), which is largely represented by Ford and GM employees.

