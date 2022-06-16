Elon Musk says he will vote Ron DeSantis for US president in 2024

Elon Musk has whipped his opponents, and anyone who dislikes him, into an absolute mental meltdown with his constant tweets… now supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the presidency in 2024.

In new tweets over the past 24 hours or so, Musk said he supported Republican congressional candidate Mayra Flores in a special election in Texas on Tuesday. Musk said: “I voted for Mayra Flores – the first time I voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022“.

Tesla Silicon Valley owners tweeted, asking, “I guess Republican for President 2?” to which Musk replied: “to be determinedto which was replied, asking ‘what are you leaning towards’ and that’s when Musk dropped the big one:”DeSantis“.

Musk was also asked about Andrew Yang, with Pranay Pathole asking “What do you think of @AndrewYang?” to which Musk replied: “I backed Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning“.

DeSantis hasn’t confirmed whether he’s running for president in 2024 as a GOP nominee, but at the same time he has a huge support base, has raised tons of campaign money, and is all the time. in front of the cameras. Unlike Biden, who went into hiding even before he was president. DeSantis has also praised Musk in the past, with DeSantis saying it would be a blow to “failing historical media” if the Twitter deal goes through.

DeSantis said, “They used to go around a lot of these failed legacy media like NBC and CNN that nobody trusts anymore. It seems like over the last five or six years, these big tech companies, including Twitter, have moved from being open platforms to being storytellers”.