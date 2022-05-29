Espiritu completes its economic development leadership program | Local News

Michael Espiritu, President of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation, recently completed the Economic Development Executive Training Program and received the Master Practitioner in Economic Development certificate.
He has worked in economic development in New Mexico for 15 years.
Espiritu’s participation was made possible by Featherstone Development Corporation, Xcel Energy and EDC of Roswell-Chaves County, according to a press release.
AEDL is a collaboration of four universities – University of Southern Mississippi, Texas Christian University, University of New Mexico, and Stetson University. These universities are committed to excellence in economic development and to advancing the knowledge, skills, and application of key job creation strategies in American cities, communities, and counties.
“It’s an immersive and challenging program,” the press release reads. “The experiential program enhances the key skills needed to carry out community and economic development strategies. Led by experienced world-class faculty, program topics include negotiation; commercial and retail development; personal and professional leadership; navigate the new normal in the world of COVID; communications and media relations; marketing in a social media environment; strategic planning and implementation; successful teamwork; attract new industries; and entrepreneurship.
The course only accepts mid-level and senior practitioners from anywhere in the United States