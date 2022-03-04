Estepp in Ag Education selected for LEAD21 National Leadership Program





Photo submitted Chris Estepp is an associate professor of agricultural education at Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences.

Chris Estepp, associate professor of agricultural education, has been selected to participate in the national LEAD21 program for 2022-23.

LEAD21 – Leadership Development for the 21st Century: Connecting research, academia and extension, developing leaders in land-grant institutions and their strategic partners who link research, academia and extension to be more effective in increasingly complex environments.

Estepp is a faculty member in the Department of Agricultural Education, Communications and Technology at the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Alberta.

The 12-month development program includes three sessions that link and build on each other, as well as self-guided learning experiences between sessions. Each session lasts several days, with programs in June in Chicago, October in Denver and next February in Washington, D.C.

“I am thrilled to be able to participate in the LEAD 21 program,” said Estepp. “This is a great opportunity to develop and hone leadership skills, as well as be part of a network of leaders in food, agriculture and natural sciences.”

The objective of the program is to enhance the application of acquired skills and knowledge in nine leadership competencies; develop a peer leadership network to enhance personal leadership practice, collaboration and diversity of perspectives, and develop and implement an individual leadership development process.

“This is well-deserved recognition for Dr. Estepp,” said George Wardlow, head of the Department of Agricultural Education, Communications and Technology. “He is an excellent faculty member, and I fully support his selection for this prestigious leadership development program.”

LEAD21 emphasizes four fundamental leadership skills: communicating effectively, managing conflict, leading change and fostering collaboration. Secondary skills are leadership with integrity and values, developing self and others, valuing diversity, and developing a deeper knowledge and appreciation of higher education.

He was nominated for the program by the Dean of Bumpers College Deacue Fields, who completed the program in 2013.

Estepp earned his bachelor’s degree in animal science and his master’s degree in agricultural education from Texas A&M University, and his Ph.D. in Agricultural Education from the University of Florida. He received the Educator Award from North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture in 2018 and the Distinguished Young Educator Award from Landless Agriculture and Renewable Resource Universities in 2016. NARRU is a division of the Association of Public Universities and Land Grants.

