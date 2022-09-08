Every living US president pays tribute to Elizabeth

Every living former US president pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch at 96.

Elizabeth died at her estate in Scotland on Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced.

During her lifetime, the Queen had met every US president except one, Lyndon Johnson, since Harry Truman.

Former President Trump praised Elizabeth’s “outstanding service to the people”, saying in an article on Truth Social: “God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts and may God keep her. , her and Prince Philip, with constant care”.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II inspect an honor guard, formed from the Coldstream Guards, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool )

The 45th president seemed to share a special affinity for the queen, whom he described as loved by his mother. Trump called Elizabeth an “incredible woman” ahead of his visit to Windsor Castle in 2018 to meet her.

“What a great and beautiful lady she was,” Trump said in a statement Thursday, “there was no one like her!”

Former President Obama posted a lengthy reminiscence of the Queen just hours after news of her death was announced.

“Michelle and I were blessed to know Her Majesty, and she meant a lot to us,” Obama said.

In this May 25, 2011 file photo, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip for a reciprocal dinner at Winfield House in London. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

The ex-Commander-in-Chief highlighted his personal experience with Elizabeth during a visit to England in 2009.

“At a time when we were just beginning to navigate life as president and first lady, she welcomed us onto the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity,” Obama said.

“Time and time again we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and the way she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.”

Obama praised Elizabeth for her “dedicated leadership,” saying he and the former first lady “are impressed with her legacy of tireless and dignified public service.”

In this Saturday, June 4, 1994, file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she sits alongside President Bill Clinton during a dinner at the Guildhall in Portsmouth, England, commemorating the 50th anniversary D-Day. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

Former President Bill Clinton said he and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, join people “all over the world” to “give thanks for [Elizabeth’s] life.”

Calling the Queen a “source of stability, serenity and strength”, the 42nd President said he was grateful “for the kindness she has shown us over the years, especially during our visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000”.

In this May 7, 2007 file photo, President Bush and Queen Elizabeth II arrive to take part in arrival ceremonies on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Former President George W. Bush recalled when he and his wife Laura Bush spent time at Buckingham Palace, saying in a statement that “having tea with Her Majesty – and her Corgis – is one of our most beautiful memories of the presidency”.

“Our world has benefited from her steadfast resolve, and we are grateful to her for her decades of service as sovereign,” Bush said.

In this May 1977 file photo, US President Jimmy Carter, right, and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II are pictured with French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, at Buckingham Palace in London. (Pool photo via AP, file)

Former President Jimmy Carter, 97, who was born two years before Elizabeth, said he and his wife Rosalynn had offered their condolences to the monarch’s family and the citizens of the UK.

“His dignity, kindness and sense of duty were inspirational,” Carter said of Elizabeth in a statement, “and we join millions around the world in mourning a remarkable leader.” .