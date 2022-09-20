EXCEL Leadership Program Appoints Eight Fifth Class Assistant Superintendents

Lawrence, Kan. (September 20, 2022) – Eight assistant superintendents who are members of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) have been chosen for the fifth class of the EXCEL leadership program, which is funded by Nufarm and administered by the GCSAA Foundation.

The three-year program provides leadership training for personal, professional, and community/industrial stewardship exclusively for assistant superintendents. The EXCEL leadership program emphasizes education, cross-training, and the creation, encouragement, and development of community leaders.

The EXCEL Leadership Program includes two three-day education and training sessions and a trip to the GCSAA Annual Conference and Trade Show. The Class of 2022 will attend the Fall Meeting October 4-6 in Frisco, TX, the GCSAA 2023 Conference and Trade Show February 6-9 in Orlando, Florida, and the Spring Meeting of 2023 with details to be announced later.

“Assistant superintendents are the next generation of leaders in the golf course management industry,” said GCSAA CEO Rhett Evans. “I congratulate the members selected for the final course of the EXCEL Leadership Program and applaud their commitment to professional development. Their participation in this program will undoubtedly have a positive impact on their careers and the future of the industry.

Members of the EXCEL 2022 Leadership Program are:

Matthew Becker of Spring Hill Golf Club in Wayzata, Minn.

Chad Blank of Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.

Morgan Creighton of Woodside Golf Course in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada

Cade Cutchen of Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, California.

William Dennis IV of Hendersonville Country Club in Hendersonville, North Carolina

Mark Jones Jr. of the Baltimore Country Club in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Klinkhammer of Golden Valley Country Club in Golden Valley, Minn.

Eric Langford of the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.

“As the exclusive sponsor of the EXCEL Leadership Program, Nufarm welcomes these selected individuals to the Class of 2022!” said Chris Fronczek, Golf Market Manager for Nufarm. “For the past five years, Nufarm has subscribed to EXCEL as part of our commitment to invest in the personal and professional advancement of the assistant superintendents who are the future leaders of the industry.”

About GCSAA

The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) is a premier golf organization in the United States. It focuses on golf course management, and since 1926 the GCSAA has been the premier professional association for the men and women who manage golf courses in the United States and around the world. From its headquarters in Lawrence, Kansas, the association provides education, information, and representation to more than 19,000 members in more than 78 countries. The association’s mission is to serve its members, advance their profession and improve communities through the enjoyment, growth and vitality of the game of golf. Visit GCSAA at www.gcsaa.org or find us on Facebook or Twitter. Visit our industry leading magazine at GCMonline.com.

The GCSAA Foundation is the philanthropic organization of the GCSAA. Its mission is to secure funding and support to strengthen advocacy, education and research that advances the work of golf course management professionals. Visit the Foundation at www.gcsaa.org/foundation.

