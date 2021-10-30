Faculty of Architecture named to National Women’s Leadership Program

Diverse voices are needed to create a sustainable, resilient, equitable and healthy built environment. A university of Hawaii at the Faculty of Mānoa was named one of the 17 recipients of the American Institute of Architects ( AIA ) Next to the leader program, a new leadership pilot program that removes barriers to AIA leadership positions for women of various ethnicities.

Wendy meguro, associate professor of sustainable construction and community design with a joint position in the School of Architecture and Sea Grant College Program, will share ideas from Hawaii and relay carefully curated program information with professionals and students at EUH .

The two-year program features an online association leadership program with monthly group sessions, alongside successful and diverse women leaders with decades of experience. The program also includes experiential training through leadership as part of a collaborative project with the AIA .

“I am honored and thrilled to be selected for this national program to create pathways to leadership for women of diversity and look forward to sharing with others,” Meguro said. “I am also impressed and grateful to the many people who have thoughtfully created this program. “

Inaugural national program

The EUH community is now connected to the first AIA program, taking action to increase gender and racial diversity in architectural leadership and academic leadership.

“I am excited to share new knowledge, experiences and relationships with colleagues and the student body, 75% of which are non-white,” Meguro said. “I look forward to sharing and applying the association leadership training in my roles as an instructor, researcher and mentor of the Architectural Experience Program. I am also keen to strengthen the links between EUH and local and national architectural professional communities.

The AIA The program includes a ‘Leadership Impact Capstone’, which is a collaborative leadership project that will allow Meguro to connect the local, state and national levels AIA efforts on sustainability and resilience in the built environment.

“I was touched and stimulated by the inspiring women selected for the program and the uplifting welcome remarks from the program leaders and from current and past. AIA presidents, ”added Meguro. “I applaud the AIA members for drafting a resolution to launch this program and AIA leaders for their commitment to inclusiveness, as evidenced by the large host team and organized study program. I also thank my family, friends and colleagues for their support.