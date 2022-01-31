Fifteen Haitians Among 280 Entrepreneurs Chosen for Americas Leadership Program

WASHINGTON, DC — Fifteen Haitian entrepreneurs have been selected to participate in the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI), according to the U.S. Department of State, which leads the regional program.

Over the next six months, Haitian Fellows and their counterparts will collaborate with businesses and social enterprises in 20 U.S. cities to deepen relationships and increase business ties between the United States and their respective countries, the agency said. Once they complete the program in July, they will join more than 1,000 alumni of the YLAI scholarship program.

Launched in 2015, YLAI is the Department of State’s flagship program for emerging entrepreneurs and business leaders from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada. It aims to equip emerging entrepreneurs in the Western Hemisphere with the training, tools, networks and resources needed to strengthen economic and social development in the region.

About 280 business and social entrepreneurs from 37 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada have been selected for the program implemented by IREX, a global development and education organization.

The 15 selected Haitians are:

Hans Michel Beaugelus, is one of the founders of GBI (Grow your Business Initiatives) who has experience in securing key partnerships to advance strategic business objectives.

Mykerline J Stephane Brice, co-founder, president and R&D manager of TourisTIC, with experience in the development and planning of tourism-related activities and events

Vanessa Charles works in the community development sector at the head of Lev’Elles Up. The company offers a service to its customers, and works with mature women but also with girls who are mostly orphans.

Witchelle Charles, local board member and community service projects coordinator for Kids Connection Haiti (KCH), is committed to ensuring that students are able to provide community service aimed at developing their skills in leadership as young people.

Wilnes Clement leads with the energy and environment sector Smile Urban Farm and Recycling Center (SUFARC), a company that works in the green energy and environment sector and offers training and technical support for recycling and the creation of urban gardens.

Mardochee Dumervil, a social entrepreneur who helps farmers transform their basic raw materials into manufactured goods through the Union des cadres pour le développement de Villard, UCDV.

Hernsley Elie is a data analytics and IT industry leader, Hernsley Technology and Services, which offers technology services, including social media management, passport service, software creation and management of computer repair databases.

Stanley Gousse runs Zesa Raw, the only renewable energy-based agricultural industry in Haiti producing organic cane syrup.

Lisa Jude Georges, founder of Regal who has experience in various aspects of monitoring the peanut value chain in Haiti.

Pierre Moise Louis is the founder of Jeremie Breadfruit Flour and Nursery and has experience in defining global strategies for the operation of the company and the management of commercial, technical, technological and other non-administrative activities.

Fridler Louis is an energy engineer with a focus on solar, wind, and hydroelectric power who works in the energy and environmental sector leading Haiti’s Unlimited Green Energy.

Jenny-Flore Milou works in the health sector at the head of the Blue Bird Nursing Agency, which distinguishes itself in satisfying the desires and health needs of patients to make them happy and independent.

Roland Occelent is an aspiring economist and tech and IT enthusiast who runs a technology services company that provides magazine and landing page creation services to small businesses looking to establish a web presence.

Marie Marcelin is an environmental sanitation engineer and runs a social enterprise in the treatment of water with natural resources.

Frantz-One is Program Director and President for Alternatives Business Incubator & Accelerator with experience developing and overseeing business incubation and acceleration programs.

