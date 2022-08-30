Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program Announces Next Class of Leaders

by BECKY GOFF

small apple pole

The Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program has been training leaders in the North Flint Hills area for nearly 30 years.

Last week, Executive Director Jack Lindquist announced the members of the next leadership class.

Flint Hills Regional Leadership ’22-’23 – class announcement, photo courtesy of FHRLP

Class members hail from Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee counties.

Flint Hills Regional Leadership ’22-’23 – class announcement, photo courtesy of FHRLP

The group will meet for sessions beginning in September and meet nine times over the next five months, learning different aspects of leadership in Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee counties.

Wabaunsee County was added to the program during the ’21-’22 session, with the first day of the program in Wabaunsee County being added for the ’22-’23 class.

Members of the 2022-2023 Class of Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program include:

-Sydni Baker of Manhattan (PT County), Aquatic Specialist with City of Manhattan-Parks and Recreation

-Alissa Barber of Alma (WB County), Wabaunsee County Deputy Clerk

-Josh Brewer of Manhattan (RL County), Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity in the Manhattan area

-Melissa Cabana of Wamego (PT County), Fort Riley Human Resources Branch, Workforce Development Leader and Specialist

-Ashely Chambers of Milford, GE County, Fort Riley DPTMS Visual Information Specialist

-Dr. Crystal J Davis of Junction City (GE County), CJD Consulting Solutions LLC, CEO

-Susan Dean of Junction City (GE County), UPU Industries Operations Manager

-Leslie Dugan of Wamego (PT County), Wamego Town Treasurer

-Samantha Ellison of Manhattan (RL County), Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, Member Engagement Manager

-Tracy Geisler of Leonardville, RL County, Executive Director of Geary County Health Care Foundation

-Mary Hildreth of Wamego (PT County), Flint Hills Discovery Center Guest Services/Membership Manager

-Morgan Holloman of Alma (WB County), owner of The Antique Emporium of Alma

-Eric Kirsch of Alma (WB County), Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant/Maple Hill Police Chief

-Trina McCarty of Manhattan (RL County), Kansas State University Global Campus Instructional Designer

-Nick Messer of Manhattan (RL County), Evergy Field Design Supervisor

-Derek Moon of Milford (GE County), DPW Environmental Supervisory Fish and Wildlife Biologist

-Cory Odell of Junction City (GE County), Junction City Police Department, Investigations Division Captain

-Jeremy J O’Donnell of Manhattan (RL County), Fort Riley Garrison General Manager

-Fredrick D Reid of Junction City (GE County), Prairie Heritage Executive Board Member

-Tom Reust of St. George (PT County), US Army Public Affairs Specialist

-Paul Schliffke of Wamego (PT County), Wamego City Police Chief

-Steve Schurle of Manhattan (PT County), Riley County Commercial Real Estate Analyst

-Anne Smith of Manhattan (RL County), Executive Director of the Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency

-Juliana Tobon of Fort Riley (GE County), Junction City Treasurer

-Morgan Todd of Junction City (GE County), National Central Bank Commercial Lending Assistant

-Nicole Trolio of Manhattan (RL County), US Army Fort Riley MWR, Commercial Operations Officer