Former US President Jimmy Carter condemns ‘unjust attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered a general military mobilization.

In a statement signed Thursday evening, Zelensky said that “in order to ensure the defense of the state, to maintain combat readiness and mobilization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations”, wide mobilization was orderly, including in the capital. , Kiev and all major cities of Ukraine.

“The mobilization must be carried out within 90 days from the date of entry into force of this decree,” the statement said.

The mobilization also instructed “the Ukrainian Security Service to take counter-intelligence measures during the general mobilization”.

He ordered the “conscription of conscripts, reservists for military service, their delivery to military units and institutions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” and other state security services.

At the same time, Ukraine has banned all male citizens between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country, according to the State Border Guard Service.

The statement said that following the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, a temporary restriction was imposed.

“In particular, males between the ages of 18 and 60 who are citizens of Ukraine are prohibited from leaving the borders of Ukraine,” the statement said. “This regulation will remain in effect during the period of the legal regime of martial law. We ask citizens to take this information into consideration.”

A little more context: At least 57 people have died and 169 injured since Moscow launched the invasion, according to Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko.

“We stay at home. We don’t want to leave,” says Andrew, 24, who has just learned of the travel ban for Ukrainian men. He did not release his full name for security reasons.

“I can’t leave now because the last update (it was) was that guys from 18 to 68… can’t leave the borders of Ukraine,” he says. “We will stay here until the Russians come home because it is important for us to stay at home,” he added. “We will stay with our government.”