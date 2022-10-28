Franklin Templeton launches leadership program for nonprofit boards

Posted 20 hours ago Proposed by Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton’s Global Citizenship Team recently launched the company’s first nonprofit board leadership program in the United States to connect interested Franklin Templeton employees with board service opportunities. nonprofit boards in their communities and provide resources and training for effective nonprofit board leadership.

The goals of Franklin Templeton’s Board Leadership Program (BLP) are to provide organization matching, group learning and sharing forums as well as access to governance, best practices, literature and resources from nonprofit organizations.

Legg Mason, which Franklin Templeton acquired in 2020, launched the BLP in 2011 to provide community-minded employees the opportunity to serve on a wide range of nonprofit boards in the communities where they work and live. Global Citizenship transferred the program to Franklin Templeton and expanded it to colleagues across the United States.

On September 22, in conjunction with Business Volunteers Maryland, Global Citizenship Program Manager Izabela Bartkowiak hosted a virtual event where Franklin Templeton employees who serve on nonprofit boards shared their experiences. as board members and answered questions.

The panel moderated by Julie C. Kernan, President and CEO of Business Volunteers Maryland, a nonprofit organization that builds community by building strategic connections between people, businesses, and nonprofits, included Michelle Davila, Senior Associate General Counsel, Katrina Dudley, SVP, Investment Strategist, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst, Brian Eakes, Senior Vice President, Financial Planning, Analysis and Strategies, Jarret Jessup, Senior Director, Financial Analysis and Reporting and Dina Ting, Head of Global Index Portfolio Management.

“Serving on a nonprofit board can be an incredibly rewarding and rewarding experience. On a professional level, individuals have the opportunity to use their skills and talents, develop leadership skills and meet a network of people from other employers. Personally, they can contribute to a mission they are passionate about, gain knowledge about an issue, and be part of a positive change in the community,” says Bartkowiak.

About Franklin Templeton

