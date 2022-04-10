Deadline: 11:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, April 24.

Generalkopho (GLP) Leadership Program 2022 for Youth Worldwide

App for #GLP2022 is now open. We are looking for committed young people people anywhere in the world who want to do impact in their societies. Apply by 11 p.m. EST, April 24.

GLP creates opportunities for young people to become transformational leaders – to find purpose and make a difference in their society.

This year, we will select, train and connect committed young leaders from around the world with opportunities. We have a roster of amazing facilitators and mentors who currently live in 14 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Over the years, we have trained over 200 young people who have gone on to make a meaningful contribution to their world. You can read more about the amazing testimonials of some of our former scholars here.

Through our fellowship, online community, masterclasses, and community leadership centers, we want to have a POSITIVE IMPACT on at least 100 million people – primarily youth, women, children and the extremely poor – over the next 5 years.

Who is eligible to apply?