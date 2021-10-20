GEODIS Executive Leadership Program Recognized as Best Excellence in Training and Development Award in Asia 2021 | Taiwan News

World leader in transport and logistics wins top prize for redefining leadership in logistics

SINGAPORE – Media reach – October 20, 2021 – GEODIS was named “Best Leadership Development Program for Senior Executives” at the 2021 Asia Training and Development Excellence Awards. Hosted by the World HRD Congress and the Employer Branding Institute, the annual event identifies exceptional talent and development initiatives from organizations across Asia, while celebrating best practices in employer branding and human resources (HR).

GEODIS Executive Leadership Program Recognized as Best Asia’s Training & Development Excellence Awards 2021

The pandemic has undoubtedly changed the inner workings of the supply chain, prompting logistics service providers to explore alternative supply routes and strategies; this in addition to investing in digital transformation solutions that meet growing expectations of operational efficiency through already overwhelmed freight channels. Such complexities have increased the need for companies to ensure that their employees have the support, skills and mindset to not only adapt, but also to thrive in a changing market environment. fast.

Applying a human-centered approach to leadership has thus become a central aspect of GEODIS ‘long-term strategy. In particular, the executive leadership program for the senior management team, comprising 132 board members and global leaders, ensures that GEODIS leaders have the skills and resources to make informed strategic decisions in the complex climate. Of the industry. This two-year program (2020-2022), delivered by Harvard Business School, offers a comprehensive curriculum covering key business issues such as customer focus, driving in the face of adversity, CSR and sustainability.

Mario Ceccon, Executive Vice President Group Human Resources, GEODIS, said: “We are very pleased that our Executive Leadership program has been recognized by the Employer Branding Institute jury. It is a very appreciated testimony to the continuous efforts of GEODIS to be just an employer of choice, but also a company which has the foresight and the capacities to take the company even further ”.

Onno Boots, CEO Asia-Pacific of GEODIS, said: “Given the persistence of change sweeping the industry, it is more crucial than ever for our team to have the skills required to respond to what is now daily. challenges. Training and development programs are therefore of crucial importance to us. We already have plans in place to further scale up our training initiatives at all levels.

GEODIS is currently preparing for the next phase of its leadership program, with new modules and sessions in preparation to maintain the company’s competitive advantage in a post-pandemic era.

About GEODIS

GEODIS is a world leader in transport and logistics services recognized for its commitment to helping its customers overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS ‘growth-oriented offers (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express and Road Transport) coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a global network covering nearly 170 countries , are reflected in leading commercial rankings, # 1 in France and No. 7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS had more than 41,000 employees worldwide and achieved sales of 8.4 billion euros.

Website: www.geodis.com

#GEODIS