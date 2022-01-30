Georgia Aquarium Partners with Aggressor Adventures to Offer Ocean Science Leadership Program









Through a collaboration with Georgia Aquarium, Aggressor Adventures announced its first-ever Ocean Science Leadership Program this month.

The program offers young marine professionals the opportunity of a lifetime by providing an experiential learning opportunity for individuals who wish to pursue a career in the industry.

Accredited zoos and aquariums across the country generate significant economic benefits locally, regionally and nationally. According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the 215 AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums in the United States welcome more than 183 million annual visitors and support more than 212,000 jobs, generating $24 billion in total value. goods and services generated directly and indirectly.

Once identified, the winning Young Professional of the Ocean Science Leadership Program will have the opportunity to experience a fully compensated Aggressor Adventures scuba diving trip in 2022. On board, the Young Professional will work closely with a Georgia Aquarium expert for on-site training sessions and will work with the Aggressor team to obtain advanced scuba certification.

“The Ocean Science Leadership Program will provide a deserving young professional with the opportunity of a lifetime to gain first-hand experience while traveling with Aggressor. As a trusted travel brand, we have relied on the beauty of the natural world to provide our customers with unforgettable adventures,” said Wayne Brown, CEO of Aggressor Adventures. “This is our opportunity to give back to the industry and encourage the next generation of marine science professionals who are incredibly valuable to our business and maintaining the beauty of the natural world.”

To be considered for the leadership program, the young professional must currently live in the United States and hold a degree in ecology, biology, zoology, environmental management, conservation, or related discipline from a college or a four-year university. The most outstanding candidates will be currently enrolled or have recently completed an internship program at an aquarium, dive center, zoo or wildlife conservation center. Applicants are required to submit an 800-word essay on a list of predetermined topics related to marine science. Additional details and requirements can be found here.

“Our partnership with Aggressor Adventures through the Ocean Science Leadership program is a true example of our mission in action,” said Dr. Alistair Dove, Vice President of Science and Education at Georgia Aquarium. “We want to be a valuable educational resource for budding aquatic researchers and provide them with hands-on experiences with ocean and aquarium researchers through Aggressor’s world-renowned cruise charters.”

About Aggressor Adventures

Since 1984, Aggressor Adventures® has offered travelers scuba diving and snorkeling charters, luxury river cruises and exotic wildlife safaris. Global locations the company explores include the Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands, Cocos Island, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Galapagos, Hawaii, Indonesia, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Philippines, Palau, Red Sea, Roatan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Thailand and Turks and Caicos Islands. The company’s Clean, Refresh, Sanitize safety standards are industry leading. For more information, visit www.aggressor.com or call (800) 348-2628 or (706) 993-2531.

About the Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Atlanta, Georgia that is Certified Humane by the American Humane Association and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Georgia Aquarium is committed to working on behalf of all marine life through education, conservation, exceptional animal care, and research throughout the world. Georgia Aquarium pursues its mission every day to inspire, educate and entertain its millions of guests about aquatic biodiversity around the world through its hundreds of exhibits and tens of thousands of animals in its nine grand galleries. . For more information visit www.georgiaaquarium.org

