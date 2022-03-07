GLF Young African Landscapers Leadership Program 2022 for African Students and Young Professionals

Registration deadline: March 31, 2022

With a median age of just 19.7 years, Africa’s diverse population is by far the youngest of any other continent in the world. These unique demographics offer a significant advantage in the drive to revitalize ecosystems and safeguard livelihoods. African youth have immense potential to forge a new development model and a new vision for the continent, as they are already champions of landscape action and community solutions.

The GLF, in partnership with the Youth in Landscapes Initiative, is launching the first-ever Young African Landscape Leadership, an annual eight-month program filled with networking meetings, regional dialogues, workshops and more.

Terms

The program is for any African student or young professional (including African residents, African-born and African Diaspora) between the ages of 18 and 35 who:

Has a strong interest in the landscapes and seascapes of Africa;

And is currently registered at Where recently graduated from college with a degree related to environmental science, landscape conservation and restoration, sustainable development, or other relevant fields, Where has a strong passion for sustainability;

is currently registered at recently graduated from college with a degree related to environmental science, landscape conservation and restoration, sustainable development, or other relevant fields, has a strong passion for sustainability; And is ready and available to regularly attend scheduled activities.

Benefits

Befriend other amazing young African leaders during the networking meetings in May, October and December.

in May, October and December. To rejoin regional dialogues, which are two-hour sessions to be held in July and August, designed by local youth to discuss topics important to young people in the region ahead of the UN COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egypt, in November 2022.

which are two-hour sessions to be held in July and August, designed by local youth to discuss topics important to young people in the region ahead of the UN COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egypt, in November 2022. Attend the Landscape Leadership Workshop . Details on the date, agenda and format (in person, or digital or hybrid) will be released later in the year.

. Details on the date, agenda and format (in person, or digital or hybrid) will be released later in the year. Receive regular emails with regional job offers .

. Receive regular updates and reminders on GLF activities based in Africa (e.g., expert interviews, Landscape News articles, Landscape TV episodes).

(e.g., expert interviews, Landscape News articles, Landscape TV episodes). Obtain a free ticket at all GLF digital events of the year and actively participate in GLF Africa 2022.

at all GLF digital events of the year and actively participate in GLF Africa 2022. Join the GLFs WhatsApp Community .

. Receive a attendance certificate and a voucher for Massive Open Online Course in Landscape Leadership (MOOC) after attending 80% of the engagements.

How to register

To apply, you will need to send us the following:

Your updated CV uploaded to Google Drive;

A one-minute video answering the following question: “In your opinion, what is the role of young Africans in supporting equitable and sustainable landscapes? “.

For more information:

Visit the Official Webpage of the GLF Young African Landscape Leadership Program 2022